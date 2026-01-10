Balazs Orban: Europe’s Migration Crisis Could Lead to Civil War

Speaking in an interview with GB News, Balazs Orban addressed Europe’s prospects and the issue of illegal migration. According to the prime minister’s political director, failure to settle the migration question could ultimately lead to civil war in Europe.

According to Balazs Orban, the migration crisis could even lead to civil war (Photo: ZHANG YUWEI / XINHUA)

Orban told the outlet that Britain’s situation serves as a clear warning for Hungary as well. He said the time may soon come when conservative governments join forces to change asylum and migration rules.