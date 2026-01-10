Balazs Orban to Winston Marshall: The Liberal World Order Era Is Over

“What comes after the liberal world order, and what does this mean for Europe and for Hungary?” Balazs Orban posted on social media, summarizing the his conversation with Winston Marshall, the former Mumord & Sons member, now political commentator. He noted that the world has entered a multipolar era—and that Hungary has chosen the path of safeguarding its sovereignty.
There is no question that the post–Cold War world order no longer works,” Orban wrote. “Francis Fukuyama’s thesis about the ‘end of history’ has lost its validity. The world has become multipolar, different civilizational and political logics have strengthened, and Europe has failed to adapt. The result has been a weakening of political clout and self-confidence,
Mr. Orban points out.
