Balazs Orban to Winston Marshall: The Liberal World Order Era Is Over

According to the prime minister's politial director, Hungary approaches this new international environment based on its own historical experience. For a country with a unique language, no access to the sea, and a history of living between great powers, preserving sovereignty is not an abstract principle but a precondition for survival.

He said this mindset is especially evident on the issue of migration. In the international debate, Western Europe is now grappling with an established reality, with political arguments centered on how to manage—or partially reverse—the consequences of decisions made over past decades.

Hungary, by contrast, started from the premise that the problem must be prevented,” Orban emphasized, pointing out that "the Western European experience shows mass immigration leads to parallel societies, long-term social tensions, and the failure of the promised economic benefits to materialize,

he stressd.