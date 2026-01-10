PM Orban: I Stand Ready for the Task! + Video

“Today’s congress is our nominating convention. Before the public stand the brave women and men who are willing to fight for the trust of the Hungarian people and to support Hungary’s government for the next four years,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Fidesz Party Congress. He announced that by February 20, the Fidesz–KDNP alliance will present both its national list and its lead candidate.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

After twenty years as prime minister, “I am still ready for the task,” Orban stated, adding that he is once again in his prime. “The winning team is standing right here before you,” he said.

Don’t change a winning team—that’s a well-worn saying,” PM Orban remarked. “But has anyone who says that ever seen four two-thirds victories?

He stressed that the governing parties’ candidates are the calm, confident individuals the country needs. The prime minister thanked those government party lawmakers who will not be seeking re-election in April, and added:

Within Fidesz, generational renewal is taking place calmly and in order. Everyone knows where they belong and what their task is.

PM Orban emphasized that camaraderie matters because only a political force capable of unity within itself can create unity for the nation. In his view, a fragmented left has no chance of building national cohesion.

“In a nation’s life, nothing is more important than national unity—and only Fidesz–KDNP can provide that for Hungary,” he said. He added that honest, straightforward speech has become rare, while frivolity and fake news, fueled by digitalization, are spreading faster than ever.

This is true in Hungarian politics as well. Someone can swear they won’t take a parliamentary mandate—and then they do. They can promise to abolish parliamentary immunity, then hide behind it. They argue live on air for multi-tier tax hikes, then deny it later. This is not our world, and I believe it is not the Hungarian people’s world either,

he noted.

The prime minister stressed that reality is the best ally of good governance. In this spirit, he said, Hungary will achieve a €1,000 minimum wage and an average monthly salary of one million forints in the coming years.