PM Orban: I Stand Ready for the Task! + Video

Munkatársunktól
2026. 01. 10. 18:32

Hungary's prime minister lays out what he is asking voters to support.

“Today’s congress is our nominating convention. Before the public stand the brave women and men who are willing to fight for the trust of the Hungarian people and to support Hungary’s government for the next four years,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at the Fidesz Party Congress. He announced that by February 20, the Fidesz–KDNP alliance will present both its national list and its lead candidate.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

After twenty years as prime minister, “I am still ready for the task,” Orban stated, adding that he is once again in his prime. “The winning team is standing right here before you,” he said.

Don’t change a winning team—that’s a well-worn saying,” PM Orban remarked. “But has anyone who says that ever seen four two-thirds victories?

He stressed that the governing parties’ candidates are the calm, confident individuals the country needs. The prime minister thanked those government party lawmakers who will not be seeking re-election in April, and added: 

Within Fidesz, generational renewal is taking place calmly and in order. Everyone knows where they belong and what their task is.

PM Orban emphasized that camaraderie matters because only a political force capable of unity within itself can create unity for the nation. In his view, a fragmented left has no chance of building national cohesion.

“In a nation’s life, nothing is more important than national unity—and only Fidesz–KDNP can provide that for Hungary,” he said. He added that honest, straightforward speech has become rare, while frivolity and fake news, fueled by digitalization, are spreading faster than ever.

This is true in Hungarian politics as well. Someone can swear they won’t take a parliamentary mandate—and then they do. They can promise to abolish parliamentary immunity, then hide behind it. They argue live on air for multi-tier tax hikes, then deny it later. This is not our world, and I believe it is not the Hungarian people’s world either,

he noted.

The prime minister stressed that reality is the best ally of good governance. In this spirit, he said, Hungary will achieve a €1,000 minimum wage and an average monthly salary of one million forints in the coming years.

PM Orban stated that

“A peaceful, secure, and predictable life can only be delivered by experienced governments."

He argued that in the April elections, voters must confront not only opposition candidates but also the lies and political frivolity.

Photo: Balazs Ladoczki

Orban said he had personally spoken with all 106 candidates and believed they would be capable of forming not just one, but two governments. Unlike the opposition, he said, Fidesz–KDNP candidates proudly stand by their views and their program.

The prime minister urged candidates to 

Talk about war, migration, and the gender agenda. These may seem like separate issues, but they have one thing in common: they are irreversible.

Once a country surrenders to migration, he argued, it cannot return to pre-migration conditions. Brussels, he said, is relentlessly implementing its plan and turning every country that does not rebel into an immigration country. “Brussels is an enemy of Europe’s Christian civilization,”Mr.  Orban declared.

“It’s easy to calculate that paying one million euros a day to preserve Hungary’s Christian civilization is a smaller price than maintaining an immigration country,” he said, adding that Hungary will reclaim the money it has been fined. Under the EU migration pact—supported, he noted, by the Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition (DK)—Hungary would be forced to take in hundreds of migrants that were admitted by others. “Anyone who votes against Fidesz votes for migration,” PM Orban said, adding that migration brings antisemitism.

The liberal left poses a danger today and brings trouble upon Hungary’s Jewish community,” Orban said. “Fidesz–KDNP is the only political force that wants to—and can—guarantee security for Hungary’s Jewish community.

On gender ideology, Viktor Orban warned that it seeks to “rewire children’s brains.” “This must not happen here,” he said, arguing that parties like Tisza and the DK must be kept far away from government.

According to the prime minister, Hungary stands before two paths: the Hungarian path—the path of peace—or Brussels’ path, the path of war. “War or peace,” he said, defining the stakes of the election. He argued that 

Brussels has already chosen war—despite lacking the financial means for it—and has “spent the future of its own children.”

Addressing young voters, Orbán warned that Tisza and the DK would unquestioningly carry out Brussels’ demands. “A young person who votes for Tisza destroys his or her own future and will spend a lifetime paying their share of Ukraine’s war loans,” he said, noting Ukraine’s demand of €800 billion over the next decade and Brussels’ expectation that Hungary help finance it through painful austerity imposed on Hungarian citizens.

There’s a saying we have: should I say it, or should I show it?” PM Orban quipped, adding that "Budapest Mayor Gergely Karasony would do better to point at Brussels, since the capital’s residents would bear the heaviest financial burden.

PM Orban said Europe is still led by politicians who dragged their countries into war and are prepared to send and station troops in Ukraine. “Anyone with common sense does not jump onto this war track,” he said, adding that Brussels’ plans failed in 2022 and are again failing in 2026. “The Hungarian government cannot be replaced from Brussels,” he declared, dismissing the opposition as a rebranded left-wing project doomed to fail.

Such plays always fail, he added. According to the head of government, when someone talks about suicide bombings, flying drones, and election fraud, it is clear that they are making excuses for their defeat.

When Gordon 'Austerity Measures' Bajnai has to be sent over from London, you know things are really bad on the other side. Every fairy tale comes to an end eventually. This is the end, run away with it, all that's left is to run,

he commented.

“The world we learned to live and work in after 1990 is collapsing right now,” Orban said, adding that President Donald Trump delivered the final blow. International organizations, he argued, have become “toothless lions,” and the era of bilateral agreements, personal relationships, strength, and nation-states has returned. He noted that Moscow, Beijing, Istanbul, and Washington all have an interest in Hungary’s success and secure development.

“Our strongest argument for the Hungarian path is that the other road is a dead end,” Orbán said. “We have achieved results others can only dream of.” He pointed out that nowhere else in the world have mothers of two children been granted lifetime income tax exemption. He added that 

of the 150 factories the government pledged to build, 101 are already under construction.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that in the spring of 2026, we will choose Hungary’s destiny,” Orban concluded. If everyone does their job, avoids complacency, and remains humble, “the reward will also come—and we will win again.”

“Raise the flags high, march toward victory. May God watch over us all. Hungary above everything. Go Hungary, go Hungarians,” PM Orban concluded his adress at the congress.

1/9 Szelfigyár és üdvrivalgás - így fogadták Orbán Viktort a Fidesz kongresszusán

 

PM Orban: Fidesz Is Europe’s Most Successful Party

Speaking at an international press conference on Monday and responding to a question about the Fidesz Party congress, Viktor Orban stated that his party is the most successful party in Europe.

Within Fidesz today, the collective wisdom is that there is no better PM candidate than me. They are looking, but so far they haven’t found one.

The prime minister added that this could change if such a person emerges, but for now, he will remain the party’s candidate this year.

On Tuesday, speaking at Fidesz’s candidate-nominating assembly in Budapest, Orban said the party’s candidates are capable, strong, and know exactly what they are doing.

Since we are Europe’s largest and most successful political community, we can remain strong only if we stay strong in Budapest as well, 

the prime minister said. He emphasized that residents of the capital can count on Fidesz: they will not be betrayed, and every commitment made will be fulfilled.

“There will be no tax increases, no money sent to Ukraine, and our children will not be sent to the Ukrainian front,” Orban declared. “There is no political community in Hungary more capable of governing than Fidesz.”

Cover photo: The Fidesz Party congress 2026 (Photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office).


