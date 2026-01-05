PM Orban: We Will Spend All Money We Have on Hungary and Hungarian Families, Not on Ukraine + Video

We Lost Out on Brexit

The Prime Minister emphasized that courage is considered a virtue in Hungary, but Hungary has been among those countries that have lost out on Brexit. As he explained, Brexit disrupted the balance between sovereigntists and federalists. If Brexit had not happened, many of today’s political battles would not exist. "Now it is no longer possible to counterbalance this, and this is why the entire Brussels apparatus is moving in a pro-war direction," Viktor Orban said.

This would not be a rational decision for Hungary,

he stressed, adding that "history may spare us from this. We don't have to leave, it will fall apart on its own. Disintegration occurs when we make decisions that we don't implement. The European Union is in complete chaos, he said. Everyone knew that the green transition would lead to problems, and now there is a need to step back from decisions that have already been made." In his view, the collapse of the European Union will not be a dramatic single event, but rather the number of such episodes will continue to increase.

Regarding the Szolo Street correctional facility, the Prime Minister said that the first reports in those cases were filed many years ago, but at that time the police were unable to prove the wrongdoing of the employees involved. In the second case, however, this was successful, and an investigation was launched. Speaking about the state of child protection, he said that there are 26 thousand children whose parents are unable to care for them, and the state provides care for these children. In two thirds of the cases, the state relies on foster parents, while the remaining one third live in institutions. "The Szolo Street facility does not fall into this category, because it is a juvenile prison," he explained. "These are young people who committed serious crimes: murder, robbery, sexual assault. Several cases have now come to light, and it had to be examined whether these five such institutions are functioning properly. We concluded that they are not." As a result, the government decided to transfer these facilities to the prison administration system and remove them from the social care system. This, he said, offers a better chance for more proper treatment, because even these individuals have rights, regardless of the crimes they committed. He emphasized that all procedures will be carried out consistently, and only afterward can political responsibility be discussed.

Viktor Orban Will Be Fidesz's Prime Ministerial Candidate

Asked whether he would be Fidesz’s candidate, Viktor Orban said that within Fidesz there is a shared belief that there is no better candidate than him. "They are looking for one, but they have not found anyone better," he said. If such a person were found, that could change, but until then, he will be the candidate. He added that he has not prepared to transfer power to President Tamas Sulyok, therefore the current prime ministerial system will remain in place, and Hungary will not move to a presidential system.

When asked to name three good things about Peter Magyar, the Prime Minister named one: that he left Fidesz.

He also said that in 2025 alone, at least a dozen measures were adopted that are rare in European politics. He described the performance of the Hungarian economy as a feat, citing personal income tax exemption as an example. "Economic growth is exposed to the effects of war, yet even under these circumstances we are able to make life easier for Hungarians," he said. He emphasized that this demonstrates the strength of those operating the Hungarian economy, noting that few countries would be able to sustain such measures while keeping the budget deficit and public debt under control.

Migration Poses a Civilizational Threat

The Prime Minister said he agrees with the American document stating that Europe is facing a civilizational threat caused by migration. He explained that migration already existed in Europe before 2015, but it was not as massive as it became at that point. Population replacement had already begun elsewhere, but this did not happen in Hungary. He added that this stance came at a price, as Hungary was punished and accused. Today, however, it is clear that Hungary’s approach was the winning one. Those who supported migration are now trying to save their careers. They cannot change course. Most Western Europeans, he said, are now thinking about how to manage the reality they live in, while Hungary is focused on staying out of it altogether. Viktor Orban said the key question is how Central Europe can remain free from migrants while Western Europe looks the way it does today. He also expects that increasing numbers of Western Europeans will come to Hungary to work, which will contribute to addressing demographic challenges.

Everyone Should Listen to Common Sense Also Regarding the Tisza Tax

Regarding the leaked austerity plans of the Tisza Party and their credibility, the PM Orban said that everyone should rely on common sense. "Andras Karman, Tisza’s leading economic policymaker, believes that voters are the primary target, and that money should be taken from them through tax increases," he said. "The other economic approach is not to take money away from voters. That is right-wing thinking." He added that the opposition’s economic policy is simply a collection of Brussels expectations, just as it was in the past: restructuring the pension system, pressuring small and medium-sized enterprises, raising taxes. "We know this; it appears in every document issued by Brussels," he said. "The key sentence is that if they admitted this openly, they would lose the election, so instead they remain silent," he said. "Everything is the same as in 2022: the same people, the same advisors, the same experts, and even Gordon Bajnai has reappeared." The difference, he said, is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and pro-Brussels alignment has been supplemented by pro-war alignment.

Photo: Attila Polyak

Speaking again about Venezuela, PM Orban said that international law has changed, and today it is no longer a guiding principle in the decisions of certain great powers. "We do not want to create a global position on the action in Venezuela, but we see that this is beneficial for Hungary, because anti-drug efforts must be strengthened. All narco-states must be dismantled. That is what I believe," the Prime Minister emphasized. This could have a positive impact on global energy prices, he added. While the European Union attempted to form a common position on the issue, Hungary did not participate, he noted.

We do not want a common foreign policy. Without sovereign foreign policy, there is no nation-state, and we do not even agree on foreign policy issues,

he added.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said that following the Venezuelan situation, similar developments must be expected in other parts of the world as well.

Viktor Orban described cooperation with China as a huge opportunity. He said that Hungary would continue to cooperate with China in the future. The Hungarian government's pro-China policy is not supported by the majority in the EU. Many would like to restrict cooperation with China, but the Prime Minister is trying to correct this approach. He considers it important to maintain the deepest possible cooperation with China in the coming year. They would very much like Hungarian food exports to China to return to their previous volume. The Chinese are cooperative, they show respect, and this is mutual.

The Tisza Party Does Not Follow a National Economic Policy

Regarding the fact that Peter Magyar repeatedly denies the involvement of his own experts, such as Laszlo Keri, who has been coordinating with Tisza campaign specialists, the Prime Minister said that, taking a sufficiently generous view of the situation, it must be acknowledged that it could not really be otherwise. "There are two ways of thinking," he said. "One holds that Brussels is on the right path and that we should align with it." Within Tisza, he noted, there was a vote in favor of admitting Ukraine to the European Union and implementing the migration pact, and then later claims were made that there is no migration pact at all. "They follow Brussels’ economic policy, not a national one," he said. "The European Union runs an aid-based economy. Whoever accepts this moves in Brussels' direction." He cited Gyorgy Suranyi and Gordon Bajnai as examples, saying that the latter had lured people into foreign currency loans. "There is nothing surprising about this," he aid, "it was the same in 2022. The only new factor that raises the stakes of the election is the war, and the Tisza party is aligned with Brussels. Our left wing is pro-war," Viktor Orban concluded.

Speaking about the impact of the Venezuelan situation on oil prices, Viktor Orban said he himself relied on publicly available information. If the Americans include Venezuelan oil in trade, this will result in increased supply, he said.

Hospitals and Clinics Upgraded

Regarding public services, the Prime Minister said he is proud of what the government has achieved. "We have upgraded more than 90 hospitals or outpatient clinics, and spending on health care will increase by 8 percent," he said. In terms of transportation, he noted that there have been significant developments and road construction projects, new locomotives have been purchased, railways are being upgraded, and within a few years they will reach a proper quality standard. In education, teachers received a 60 percent pay increase over two years, and their salaries will now rise by an additional 10 percent.

Speaking about family support policies and demographic data, the Prime Minister said the goal of family policy is to ensure that those who have children do not have a worse material quality of life than those who do not. By 2027, mothers under the age of 50 with two children will also be exempt from income tax. "The other goal is for more children to be born, but this has biological limits," he said. "The number of women of childbearing age is declining, and beyond financial support, the government is not competent." He added that Hungary has the strongest version of the "my home is my castle" principle, meaning people do not like interference in their private lives, and this also applies to family support policies. Those who do not have children may feel discriminated against. "Where it is no longer a financial issue, the government’s options end," he said. "One could evangelize, but that is not a governmental task." He added that

if these measures had not been introduced, 200,000 fewer children would have been born.

Collective Guilt Is Unacceptable

Regarding the Slovak government’s measure allowing sanctions against those who criticize the Benes Decrees, Viktor Orban said that ethnic Hungarians living in southern Slovakia can count on the support of the Hungarian government. Collective guilt, he stressed, is unacceptable under any government. He said the Slovak regulation must be understood, as the situation is not easy. According to the Prime Minister, there are around 1,000 hectares of arable land where the Benes Decrees are used in property disputes. If he gains sufficient clarity on the matter, he will also speak with the Slovak president. Until then, he said, he can state in writing that the Hungarian government continues to support ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia and rejects the principle of collective guilt.

Regarding Israel, the Prime Minister said Hungary has a unique historical relationship with the country, where around 200 thousand Hungarians live. He added that Hungary is close to becoming home to Europe’s largest Jewish community due to rising antisemitism elsewhere in Europe. On Middle East policy, he said the peace plan has entered its second phase. Hungary is present in this process and is willing to play a role in the peace effort.

PM Orban posted the news about the press conference on his Facebook page at the end of last year. "No question will be left unanswered," he added to the announcement, and in his latest post before the press conference, he revealed that "the warm-up has already taken place."

The Prime Minister explained that he did not need any special preparation for such a press conference. He recalled that during the first days of this year, we received an important reminder that the liberal world order is falling apart. The election of President Donald Trump delivered the final blow to it, he pointed out. "The new world is still in the making. More turbulent, less predictable, and more dangerous years are coming. In this situation, the Hungarian people must choose a path this April," he said.

One path leads into Brussels' dead end. This is what the Tisza Party represents, Viktor Orban pointed out.

"In exchange for a few pats on the back and for their parliamentary immunity, they would strike a deal with Brussels and carry out all of its requests. They say yes to war, to financing Ukraine, to resettling migrants, and to gender propaganda,"

he said.

In contrast, the government is offering Hungarians the path of peace and security. "We do not want to send Hungarian young people to the front, and we do not want to ruin the country and the Hungarian economy. We have a plan and a clear intention to make Hungary a winner in the historic era ahead of us. Above all, this requires staying out of the war. For this, we are asking the Hungarian people for a mandate in 2026," PM Orban posted.