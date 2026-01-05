PM Orban: We Will Spend All Money We Have on Hungary and Hungarian Families, Not on Ukraine + Video

Jobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.
"What we know about 2025 is that it was an extremely eventful year. I took part in 82 meetings of heads of state and government and attended 25 summits. This year it became obvious to everyone that an era in international politics has come to an end. Donald Trump's coming to power delivered the final blow to the old era," Viktor Orban said in the opening remarks of his international press conference. A total of 63 media outlets were represented at the event, which counts as a record.
Hungary's Prime Minister said that the rules of the old liberal world order no longer apply, and that the new era will be the era of nations. As he explained, one of the most important issues of the new era in Europe is the question of war and peace. One of the fundamental issues of the era is energy. Alongside sovereignty, this is the most important issue in technological development. Those countries that are able to provide cheap energy sources for these new industries will be the winners of this era. Hungary's energy supply is guaranteed, and our independence is secure.
He said that gas and oil industry regulations are destructive for Hungary, as they would cut off supplies coming from Russia. Hungary is protecting itself against this through legal means and is launching proceedings against the European Commission, because there is an abuse of legal basis taking place, adding that energy policy falls within national competence. The government is also working against Brussels regulations politically, and hopes that by 2027 the war situation will end, which would also mean the lifting of sanctions. The current Brussels regulations, he noted, increase prices across the EU by 20 percent.
Hungary Will Not Take in Migrants
He continued by saying that Hungary would be required to apply the migration pact from June 2026, which would mean processing 23,000 asylum applications, setting up migrant camps, and taking in migrants from Western Europe.
We will not take in a single migrant, we will not change our border protection, and we will not become an immigrant country,
he stated.
Speaking about development prospects in Hungary in 2026, he said it is a realistic goal not to give up on economic development objectives. "You only have money for development if you do not give it to others. That is why we will not give our money to Ukraine. We will not participate in providing war loans either. The word 'loan' is a deception, because we know it will never be paid back. We will not send soldiers or weapons either. And we refuse to accept a transition to Brussels' war economy, because it does not serve the interests of countries. We are building a peace economy. This is what creates opportunities for development. This is the Hungarian path," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Support for Families Without Limits
The Prime Minister highlighted that decisions are coming into force that would be unimaginable in Western Europe today. As of January 1, the doubling of family support measures has been completed, and tax allowances have now been increased by 50 percent. Mothers under the age of 30 raising one child are exempt from personal income tax, as are mothers under 40 raising two children.
The minimum wage has increased by 11 percent, a corporate tax reduction program is being launched, a 14th-month pension is being introduced, six months of weapon allowance payments will be made, teachers’ average salaries will be increased, and a pay hike has also been announced for judicial employees. A residential energy storage program will also be launched, under which support of up to 2.5 million forints can be requested for solar panels.
Viktor Orban said that in the government’s view, the choices facing the country are simple. Either Hungary follows Brussels' path, leading to austerity, or it follows the Hungarian path, the path of peace, which creates a better life for Hungary.
Regarding the 2026 parliamentary elections, Viktor Orban said that voters decide on mandates and on who should win.
Our goal is to repeat the result of the 2022 elections,
he said, adding that he sees no point in debating with someone who is not sovereign.
Venezuela Is the Manifestation of a New World
He also spoke about Venezuela as a manifestation of the new world and a new language. Together with Venezuela, the United States is capable of controlling 40 to 50 percent of the world, which influences global energy prices. With oversight of this process, a more favorable global market situation could emerge, which he described as good news. He added that Hungary is doing well in terms of sovereignty, and over the past four years the country has experienced its most successful wave of investments, which is expected to continue. Since Donald Trump’s election, 13 investments have already been launched, with more expected to come this year. This shows that there is life beyond Brussels. The European Union is important, but if Hungary were to get stuck within this bloc alone, the country would pay a heavy price. That is why it is worth maintaining good relations with others as well, such as China, Turkey, the Arab world, and Russia. "We do not want to take part in any federal structure. Sovereign foreign policy and energy policy are important, while we see ourselves within the European Union as a NATO member. Hungary is a Hungarian country," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Viktor Orban noted that the United States has a presidential system, meaning that all agreements are personal. The Prime Minister said he hopes that these agreements will remain in force even after the end of the four-year term. Speaking about the financial protection shield, he said Hungary needs it because of speculative attacks. A responsible government must think this way, because anything can happen in today's world.
Viktor Orban said that he personally requested such a protection shield from Donald Trump. Until now, there had been no plan that would be beneficial for both the United States and Hungary, but efforts are currently underway to create the necessary conditions.
Returning to the situation in Venezuela, he said that any comparison with the Russia-Ukraine situation conflict is dangerous.
Security Is the Key Word for the Next Decade
Viktor Orban said that elections always contain an element of mystery. Millions of people go to the polls, and something emerges from that. According to the Prime Minister, the fact that voters decide must always be respected. He noted that he himself has lost elections at times when everyone said he would win. In politics, supply determines demand, because voters can only choose from among those who decide to run. In the new era, in order to stand our ground and make the right decisions, certain abilities will be required. Thee include composure, calmness, quick thinking, decisiveness, experience, and routine. He stressed that security will be the key word for the next decade. He added that meetings of the European Council have now been transformed into war councils, where discussions focus on "how to win." The Prime Minister noted that anti-war movements are strengthening across Europe, and that these movements will soon break through with surprising force.
European Democracy Is in Decline
Speaking about the Swiss colonel who was sanctioned by the European Union for presenting an analysis in which he freely expressed his opinion, despite Switzerland not being an EU member state, the Hungarian Prime Minister said he was not surprised, as even stranger things have been happening.
European democracy is in decline. Several European elections have been repeated. Some candidates are prevented from running, others are blocked by court rulings while elsewhere a presidential candidate was shot at. Compared to this, Hungary is a model democracy,
he said, adding that a new world order is emerging, and such phenomena accompany periods of transition. The Hungarian government does not support sanctions and is free to express its opinion within the framework of the law. "This is democracy," he said, suggesting that others should do what he does: stand before the press.
Hungary's Government Is Ready to Host Russia-U.S. Meeting
The Prime Minister said he hopes peace efforts will be successful, and reiterated that the Hungarian government is ready to host a Russia-U.S. meeting. Hungary is among the few countries in the Western world where a visit by Vladimir Putin would face no legal obstacles. He added that bilateral relations do not necessarily require new personal meetings, but that the American president or other high-ranking leaders could indeed come to Hungary. It is in the interest of the Hungarian people for the government to be supported by as many major world leaders as possible, Viktor Orban pointed out. Coordinating these relationships requires serious intellectual work from any government, he said, but so far Hungary has been successful in doing so.
Speaking about foreign interference in elections, Viktor Orban said that with regard to 2026, attention should be paid to "rolling euros." Hungary has shown that it is possible to follow a different path than the one chosen by Brussels. Brussels bureaucrats would like the government to step aside and be replaced by new leadership. For this reason, he expects significant interference from Brussels. It is better to be prepared for this, he added. Brussels also has its own great power interests and will seek to enforce them, but Hungary is ready.
There Is a Pro-Peace Alternative
Asked about European politicians speaking openly about preparing for war and sending young people to fight, Viktor Orban said there is no reason for panic, but rather a need for calmness at the elections, because there is a pro-peace alternative. "If there were only a pro-war party, which does exist and whose European political family is the European People’s Party, then there would be reason to worry. But the Patriots are also here, and our goal is to keep Hungary out of the war. There is no reason for despair. There is a solution. An open political competition is underway, and everyone has the opportunity to choose," he said. He emphasized that
conscription is not an issue in Hungary, because there is no war.
At the same time, decisions have been made in Brussels to move toward war. Those pushing this course do not want to lose, and they see victory only if Ukraine defeats Russia. The participation is steadily increasing, as indicated by statements from the NATO Secretary General and the French chief of staff. He identified Manfred Weber as the number one warmonger and said a power center has formed that is pushing countries into war. According to Viktor Orban, the 2026 elections will be the last elections before the war, and war pressure will continue to grow unless the United States succeeds in reaching a peace deal with Russia.
We Lost Out on Brexit
The Prime Minister emphasized that courage is considered a virtue in Hungary, but Hungary has been among those countries that have lost out on Brexit. As he explained, Brexit disrupted the balance between sovereigntists and federalists. If Brexit had not happened, many of today’s political battles would not exist. "Now it is no longer possible to counterbalance this, and this is why the entire Brussels apparatus is moving in a pro-war direction," Viktor Orban said.
This would not be a rational decision for Hungary,
he stressed, adding that "history may spare us from this. We don't have to leave, it will fall apart on its own. Disintegration occurs when we make decisions that we don't implement. The European Union is in complete chaos, he said. Everyone knew that the green transition would lead to problems, and now there is a need to step back from decisions that have already been made." In his view, the collapse of the European Union will not be a dramatic single event, but rather the number of such episodes will continue to increase.
Regarding the Szolo Street correctional facility, the Prime Minister said that the first reports in those cases were filed many years ago, but at that time the police were unable to prove the wrongdoing of the employees involved. In the second case, however, this was successful, and an investigation was launched. Speaking about the state of child protection, he said that there are 26 thousand children whose parents are unable to care for them, and the state provides care for these children. In two thirds of the cases, the state relies on foster parents, while the remaining one third live in institutions. "The Szolo Street facility does not fall into this category, because it is a juvenile prison," he explained. "These are young people who committed serious crimes: murder, robbery, sexual assault. Several cases have now come to light, and it had to be examined whether these five such institutions are functioning properly. We concluded that they are not." As a result, the government decided to transfer these facilities to the prison administration system and remove them from the social care system. This, he said, offers a better chance for more proper treatment, because even these individuals have rights, regardless of the crimes they committed. He emphasized that all procedures will be carried out consistently, and only afterward can political responsibility be discussed.
Viktor Orban Will Be Fidesz's Prime Ministerial Candidate
Asked whether he would be Fidesz’s candidate, Viktor Orban said that within Fidesz there is a shared belief that there is no better candidate than him. "They are looking for one, but they have not found anyone better," he said. If such a person were found, that could change, but until then, he will be the candidate. He added that he has not prepared to transfer power to President Tamas Sulyok, therefore the current prime ministerial system will remain in place, and Hungary will not move to a presidential system.
When asked to name three good things about Peter Magyar, the Prime Minister named one: that he left Fidesz.
He also said that in 2025 alone, at least a dozen measures were adopted that are rare in European politics. He described the performance of the Hungarian economy as a feat, citing personal income tax exemption as an example. "Economic growth is exposed to the effects of war, yet even under these circumstances we are able to make life easier for Hungarians," he said. He emphasized that this demonstrates the strength of those operating the Hungarian economy, noting that few countries would be able to sustain such measures while keeping the budget deficit and public debt under control.
Migration Poses a Civilizational Threat
The Prime Minister said he agrees with the American document stating that Europe is facing a civilizational threat caused by migration. He explained that migration already existed in Europe before 2015, but it was not as massive as it became at that point. Population replacement had already begun elsewhere, but this did not happen in Hungary. He added that this stance came at a price, as Hungary was punished and accused. Today, however, it is clear that Hungary’s approach was the winning one. Those who supported migration are now trying to save their careers. They cannot change course. Most Western Europeans, he said, are now thinking about how to manage the reality they live in, while Hungary is focused on staying out of it altogether. Viktor Orban said the key question is how Central Europe can remain free from migrants while Western Europe looks the way it does today. He also expects that increasing numbers of Western Europeans will come to Hungary to work, which will contribute to addressing demographic challenges.
Everyone Should Listen to Common Sense Also Regarding the Tisza Tax
Regarding the leaked austerity plans of the Tisza Party and their credibility, the PM Orban said that everyone should rely on common sense. "Andras Karman, Tisza’s leading economic policymaker, believes that voters are the primary target, and that money should be taken from them through tax increases," he said. "The other economic approach is not to take money away from voters. That is right-wing thinking." He added that the opposition’s economic policy is simply a collection of Brussels expectations, just as it was in the past: restructuring the pension system, pressuring small and medium-sized enterprises, raising taxes. "We know this; it appears in every document issued by Brussels," he said. "The key sentence is that if they admitted this openly, they would lose the election, so instead they remain silent," he said. "Everything is the same as in 2022: the same people, the same advisors, the same experts, and even Gordon Bajnai has reappeared." The difference, he said, is the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and pro-Brussels alignment has been supplemented by pro-war alignment.
Speaking again about Venezuela, PM Orban said that international law has changed, and today it is no longer a guiding principle in the decisions of certain great powers. "We do not want to create a global position on the action in Venezuela, but we see that this is beneficial for Hungary, because anti-drug efforts must be strengthened. All narco-states must be dismantled. That is what I believe," the Prime Minister emphasized. This could have a positive impact on global energy prices, he added. While the European Union attempted to form a common position on the issue, Hungary did not participate, he noted.
We do not want a common foreign policy. Without sovereign foreign policy, there is no nation-state, and we do not even agree on foreign policy issues,
he added.
Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said that following the Venezuelan situation, similar developments must be expected in other parts of the world as well.
Viktor Orban described cooperation with China as a huge opportunity. He said that Hungary would continue to cooperate with China in the future. The Hungarian government's pro-China policy is not supported by the majority in the EU. Many would like to restrict cooperation with China, but the Prime Minister is trying to correct this approach. He considers it important to maintain the deepest possible cooperation with China in the coming year. They would very much like Hungarian food exports to China to return to their previous volume. The Chinese are cooperative, they show respect, and this is mutual.
The Tisza Party Does Not Follow a National Economic Policy
Regarding the fact that Peter Magyar repeatedly denies the involvement of his own experts, such as Laszlo Keri, who has been coordinating with Tisza campaign specialists, the Prime Minister said that, taking a sufficiently generous view of the situation, it must be acknowledged that it could not really be otherwise. "There are two ways of thinking," he said. "One holds that Brussels is on the right path and that we should align with it." Within Tisza, he noted, there was a vote in favor of admitting Ukraine to the European Union and implementing the migration pact, and then later claims were made that there is no migration pact at all. "They follow Brussels’ economic policy, not a national one," he said. "The European Union runs an aid-based economy. Whoever accepts this moves in Brussels' direction." He cited Gyorgy Suranyi and Gordon Bajnai as examples, saying that the latter had lured people into foreign currency loans. "There is nothing surprising about this," he aid, "it was the same in 2022. The only new factor that raises the stakes of the election is the war, and the Tisza party is aligned with Brussels. Our left wing is pro-war," Viktor Orban concluded.
Speaking about the impact of the Venezuelan situation on oil prices, Viktor Orban said he himself relied on publicly available information. If the Americans include Venezuelan oil in trade, this will result in increased supply, he said.
Hospitals and Clinics Upgraded
Regarding public services, the Prime Minister said he is proud of what the government has achieved. "We have upgraded more than 90 hospitals or outpatient clinics, and spending on health care will increase by 8 percent," he said. In terms of transportation, he noted that there have been significant developments and road construction projects, new locomotives have been purchased, railways are being upgraded, and within a few years they will reach a proper quality standard. In education, teachers received a 60 percent pay increase over two years, and their salaries will now rise by an additional 10 percent.
Speaking about family support policies and demographic data, the Prime Minister said the goal of family policy is to ensure that those who have children do not have a worse material quality of life than those who do not. By 2027, mothers under the age of 50 with two children will also be exempt from income tax. "The other goal is for more children to be born, but this has biological limits," he said. "The number of women of childbearing age is declining, and beyond financial support, the government is not competent." He added that Hungary has the strongest version of the "my home is my castle" principle, meaning people do not like interference in their private lives, and this also applies to family support policies. Those who do not have children may feel discriminated against. "Where it is no longer a financial issue, the government’s options end," he said. "One could evangelize, but that is not a governmental task." He added that
if these measures had not been introduced, 200,000 fewer children would have been born.
Collective Guilt Is Unacceptable
Regarding the Slovak government’s measure allowing sanctions against those who criticize the Benes Decrees, Viktor Orban said that ethnic Hungarians living in southern Slovakia can count on the support of the Hungarian government. Collective guilt, he stressed, is unacceptable under any government. He said the Slovak regulation must be understood, as the situation is not easy. According to the Prime Minister, there are around 1,000 hectares of arable land where the Benes Decrees are used in property disputes. If he gains sufficient clarity on the matter, he will also speak with the Slovak president. Until then, he said, he can state in writing that the Hungarian government continues to support ethnic Hungarians in Slovakia and rejects the principle of collective guilt.
Regarding Israel, the Prime Minister said Hungary has a unique historical relationship with the country, where around 200 thousand Hungarians live. He added that Hungary is close to becoming home to Europe’s largest Jewish community due to rising antisemitism elsewhere in Europe. On Middle East policy, he said the peace plan has entered its second phase. Hungary is present in this process and is willing to play a role in the peace effort.
PM Orban posted the news about the press conference on his Facebook page at the end of last year. "No question will be left unanswered," he added to the announcement, and in his latest post before the press conference, he revealed that "the warm-up has already taken place."
The Prime Minister explained that he did not need any special preparation for such a press conference. He recalled that during the first days of this year, we received an important reminder that the liberal world order is falling apart. The election of President Donald Trump delivered the final blow to it, he pointed out. "The new world is still in the making. More turbulent, less predictable, and more dangerous years are coming. In this situation, the Hungarian people must choose a path this April," he said.
One path leads into Brussels' dead end. This is what the Tisza Party represents, Viktor Orban pointed out.
"In exchange for a few pats on the back and for their parliamentary immunity, they would strike a deal with Brussels and carry out all of its requests. They say yes to war, to financing Ukraine, to resettling migrants, and to gender propaganda,"
he said.
In contrast, the government is offering Hungarians the path of peace and security. "We do not want to send Hungarian young people to the front, and we do not want to ruin the country and the Hungarian economy. We have a plan and a clear intention to make Hungary a winner in the historic era ahead of us. Above all, this requires staying out of the war. For this, we are asking the Hungarian people for a mandate in 2026," PM Orban posted.
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!