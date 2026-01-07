"With the elections drawing closer, people are becoming increasingly aware that their personal security depends on the outcome, which is why the reliability-focused voter base of the national side is becoming ever more active, while Peter Magyar has for a long time been incapable of broadening his support. As a result, even in the final month of last year the Tisza Party failed to alter its subordinate position, while the right wing further strengthened its leading position in the domestic political race," writes the Center for Fundamental Rights in its analysis.

Photo: Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer

According to the think tank, the outcome may also have been influenced by the fact that the Tisza Party’s leaked tax increase plans falling in line with Brussels' demands have become widely known. Public opinion polls show that the majority of voters consider these plans credible and, consequently, dangerous to their own financial situation.

While Viktor Orban is seen as a competent figure representing his country's interests from Washington through Moscow to Istanbul, the candidate favored by Brussels is viewed by most voters as a politician dependent on the European globalist elite and allied with Kyiv, and therefore considered a risk factor,

the Center for Fundamental Rights emphasizes. The analysis also points out that, just as the anti-war rallies at the end of last year and the proactive online presence did, the EU summit held in the second half of December also brought a diplomatic success for the Prime Minister.

Hungary managed to stay out of the Ukrainian war loan disguised as borrowing, which would have required an immediate contribution of 400 billion forints from Hungary.

The domestic political agenda in December 2025 was dominated by two major issues: ending the war in Ukraine, and on the other hand, efforts and events aimed at prolonging and expanding it, as well as the leaked tax package of the Tisza Party. The latter was published in full by Index on December 1, after Peter Magyar had vehemently denied its very existence.