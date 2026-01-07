VenezuelaOrbán Viktorkormányülés
PM Orban: Pressing Issues on Today's Government Meeting Agenda

The government is meeting, with pressing issues on the agenda.

2026. 01. 07. 10:35
Prime Minister Viktor Orban preparing for the government meeting (Source: Facebook)
"War in Ukraine, crisis in Venezuela. Th air is thick with tension around Greenland, Taiwan, and Iran. This is how 2026 began. The transformation of the world is upon us," the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote in his Wednesday morning post.

 Image from a previous government meeting (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

Viktor Orban pointed out that 

the most important question at today’s government meeting is how Hungary can be kept on the path of peaceful, stable development in an era more dangerous than ever before.

"On a path where there is a 14th-month pension, where family support and family tax breaks are expanding, and where we help every young Hungarian buy their first home. This is our path. This is the path of peace. Actions instead of words," the Prime Minister emphasized, also detailing what the alternative to all this would be:

In contrast, there is Brussels' path. With a war plan, with EU billions given to Ukraine and systematically stolen there, with a migration pact. And of course with the new Hungarian satellite party that votes for everything Herr Weber wants. This is the path of war and losers. Let us avoid it from afar,

Viktor Orban warned.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban preparing for the government meeting (Source: Facebook)

 

