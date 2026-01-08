According to a statement released to MTI (Hungary's State News Agency) by the ministry, during the recess of the cabinet meeting Foreign Minister Szijjarto emphasized that - at the previous day’s Paris gathering of European countries belonging to the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” - another decision had been made to continue the war in Ukraine, one that creates the risk of a direct military confrontation with Russia.
Pro-War West Takes a Dangerous Turn, Officials Warn of Grave Consequences
The Hungarian government rejects Brussels’ latest war-related decision, which risks direct confrontation with Russia, and will continue to protect Hungary’s population from this danger, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday in Budapest.
By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are increasing the risk of a direct war with Russia, he warned. “Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that today Brussels’ policy and Brussels’ decision amount to the belief that a war must be fought against Russia,
– he warned. He stressed that this is an extremely dangerous decision, and that the Hungarian government’s responsibility is to protect the Hungarian people and Hungarian families from a Brussels-driven war against Russia. Mr. Szijjarto added that only a sovereign government is capable of shielding Hungary from such a conflict.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Brussels' puppet government would clearly be set up to carry out Brussels’ will in every respect. Brussels' puppet government would drag Hungary into the war that Brussels wants to wage against Russia,
– he said. Summing up the day’s developments, he said it had been reaffirmed that Hungary’s sovereign, national government will protect the Hungarian people, Hungarian families, and Hungary itself from this war. The Hungarian government continues to support peace negotiations, backs high-level U.S.–Russian talks, and rejects Brussels’ latest war-related decision.
Commenting on these Ukraine plans, PM Orban emphasized that people do not usually allow themselves to be ruined, , as we highlighted in a previous article.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Komment
Összesen 0 komment
A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Brussels Decrees Would Scrap 13th and 14th-Month Pensions to Pay Ukraine
Ukraine is asking for so much money over the next decade that it could fund Hungarian pensions for forty years or all family support programs for sixty years, PM Orban wrote on social media.
Peter Magyar Obsessively Following PM Orban's Agenda Is Seen As a Risk Factor
This strategy is visibly collapsing. The Tisza Party has not been able to significantly broaden its support, while centrist voters are becoming increasingly wary of it.
Right Wing Guaranteeing Security Wins Domestic Political Race in December
Peter Magyar has long been unable to broaden his circle of supporters.
PM Orban: Pressing Issues on Today's Government Meeting Agenda
The transformation of the world is upon us, according the Prime Minister.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
PM Orban: Brussels Decrees Would Scrap 13th and 14th-Month Pensions to Pay Ukraine
Ukraine is asking for so much money over the next decade that it could fund Hungarian pensions for forty years or all family support programs for sixty years, PM Orban wrote on social media.
Peter Magyar Obsessively Following PM Orban's Agenda Is Seen As a Risk Factor
This strategy is visibly collapsing. The Tisza Party has not been able to significantly broaden its support, while centrist voters are becoming increasingly wary of it.
Right Wing Guaranteeing Security Wins Domestic Political Race in December
Peter Magyar has long been unable to broaden his circle of supporters.
PM Orban: Pressing Issues on Today's Government Meeting Agenda
The transformation of the world is upon us, according the Prime Minister.
Szóljon hozzá!
Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!