Párizsorosz-ukrán háborúSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Pro-War West Takes a Dangerous Turn, Officials Warn of Grave Consequences

The Hungarian government rejects Brussels’ latest war-related decision, which risks direct confrontation with Russia, and will continue to protect Hungary’s population from this danger, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 08. 12:27
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to a statement released to MTI (Hungary's State News Agency) by the ministry, during the recess of the cabinet meeting Foreign Minister Szijjarto emphasized that - at the previous day’s Paris gathering of European countries belonging to the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” - another decision had been made to continue the war in Ukraine, one that creates the risk of a direct military confrontation with Russia.

Párizsban újabb döntés született az ukrajnai háború folytatásáról
Another decision was made in Paris to continue the war in Ukraine. Photo: AFP

By seeking to establish a military presence in Ukraine, Western European countries are increasing the risk of a direct war with Russia, he warned. “Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that today Brussels’ policy and Brussels’ decision amount to the belief that a war must be fought against Russia,

– he warned. He stressed that this is an extremely dangerous decision, and that the Hungarian government’s responsibility is to protect the Hungarian people and Hungarian families from a Brussels-driven war against Russia. Mr. Szijjarto added that only a sovereign government is capable of shielding Hungary from such a conflict.

Brussels' puppet government would clearly be set up to carry out Brussels’ will in every respect. Brussels' puppet government would drag Hungary into the war that Brussels wants to wage against Russia,

– he said. Summing up the day’s developments, he said it had been reaffirmed that Hungary’s sovereign, national government will protect the Hungarian people, Hungarian families, and Hungary itself from this war. The Hungarian government continues to support peace negotiations, backs high-level U.S.–Russian talks, and rejects Brussels’ latest war-related decision.

Commenting on these Ukraine plans, PM Orban emphasized that people do not usually allow themselves to be ruined, , as we highlighted in a previous article.

Cover photo: Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelektóth krisztina

Ég a ház Magyar Péternél, a balosok bevetették a magyargyűlölő csodafegyvert

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ismert művész szállt be a kampányba.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.