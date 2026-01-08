Rendkívüli

Gulyás Gergely leleplezte a Kormányinfón az ukrán tervet

BrüsszelUkrajnaOrbán Viktorcsaládtámogatás
magyar

PM Orban: Brussels Decrees Would Scrap 13th and 14th-Month Pensions to Pay Ukraine

Ukraine is demanding so much money for the next ten years that it could cover Hungarian pensions for forty years—or all family support programs for sixty years, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media. As he put it, “that’s what the 800-billion dollars Ukraine's prime minister wants to collect from Brussels really amounts to. And Brussels wants that money from us.”

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 08. 10:37
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
PM Orban wrote on Facebook that at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, ministers heard a briefing from EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka on how Brussels plans to distribute the $800 billion—and how it intends to raise the money to finance it.

The conclusion is downright alarming. Brussels decrees would abolish the 13th and 14th-month pensions, phase out family support programs, and saddle Hungarian taxpayers with progressive income taxes—all to ensure there is money to cover Ukraine’s expenses,

– PM Orban emphasized, adding: 

This is exactly what we Hungarians want no part of,” the prime minister stressed. He added that Minister Boka’s report will be made public, because Hungarian families have the right to know what kind of plan Brussels is trying to force on them. In April, he said, voters will be able to choose between Brussels' path, and the path of peace.

Cover photo: Hungarina PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelektóth krisztina

Ég a ház Magyar Péternél, a balosok bevetették a magyargyűlölő csodafegyvert

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ismert művész szállt be a kampányba.

