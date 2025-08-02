There Is No Place for a Witch Hunt in a Democracy!

"It’s time for everyone to respect the decision of the people of Republika Srpska, who elected Milorad Dodik as their president," Viktor Orban wrote on social media platform X. Hungary's prime minister emphasized:

There is no place for legal witch hunts in a democracy.

It’s time for everyone to respect the decision of the PEOPLE of Republika Srpska, who elected @MiloradDodik as their President.



There is no place for legal witch-hunts in a democracy. — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) August 1, 2025

On Friday, the court of appeals in Bosnia upheld the first-instance ruling against President Milorad Dodik, sentencing the Bosnian Serb leader to one year in prison and banning him from holding public office for six years, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported.