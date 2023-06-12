időjárás 24°C Villő 2023. június 12.
JM Varga: Migrant quota tantamount to invitation letter

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
JM Varga: Migrant quota tantamount to invitation letter

Migration will also be a prominent issue in the EP election campaign, Hungary's justice minister has said.

"We have always said, and it's turned out that we were right again, that a quota is a quota, no matter how you label it," Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga told the Hungarian HirTV news channel in an interview, where she talked about the EU's plans to introduce the mandatory distribution of migrants among member states.

As is known, the EU interior ministers engaged in a twelve-hour debate in Luxembourg last week, and at the end, they decided to make the distribution of migrants between member states mandatory, with Brussels punishing those who do not want to take in migrants. A country would have to pay €22,000 after each migrant declined. 

The migrant quota was equal to an invitation letter for smugglers and migrants, Judit Varga said.

"The quota, or a kind of distribution mechanism, sends a message to the Third World and the world outside Europe that migrants can come here and stay, because the EU will just shove them to one of the member states, whether they want to go there or not. I don't think it's the best solution even if we looked at it from the other side, not to mention the fact that it absolutely overrides the sovereignty of nations and the concept that we should be able to decide for ourselves who we want to live with," she pointed out.

The issue of migration will be back on the agenda in European countries, and it will also be a key issue during the European Parliament election campaign, the minister stated.

Concerning the rule of law procedures, JM Varga voiced her opinion that these are used as tools for exerting political pressure, while people who have been involved in the biggest corruption scandal in Brussels in recent decades would return to the European Parliament.
 

"The rule of law procedures are nothing but the exertion of political pressure in a legal guise"

she stated.

The minister recalled that our country is under attack by Eva Kaili, who is involved in Brussels' biggest corruption scandal for decades and is now planning to return to politics after her release. "This is unacceptable," the minister said, adding that sanity must be restored so that EU funds can arrive sooner.
 

Cover photo: Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
 

 

Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

Center for Fundamental Rights: The left, led by Gyurcsany, takes a pro-war stance

People, however, expect efforts towards peace, the analyst stressed.
Quota-based distribution of migrants a huge security risk

Quota-based distribution of migrants a huge security risk

Authorities are powerless to deal with illegal immigrants arriving in Europe, security expert Georg Spottle has said.
They want to force us to become an immigrant country, says security adviser

They want to force us to become an immigrant country, says security adviser

Migrants arriving in Europe illegally through organized criminal activity are a threat to national security, said the internal security adviser.
European citizens live in terror because of migrants

European citizens live in terror because of migrants

Violent crime committed by illegal immigrants is on the rise.
Brussels would bring back the times of migrant terror + images, videos

Brussels would bring back the times of migrant terror + images, videos

The same misguided measures could lead to the same consequences as back in 2015.
Hungarians' security first in times of war + video

Hungarians' security first in times of war + video

Next year’s budget was also designed for times of war, Hungary’s defence minister said.
