PM Orban Was Proven Right Again

Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, shared a new post on his social media regarding the U.S.–Russia talks. As he wrote, the first steps toward peace have been taken, and “Orban Viktor was proven right again.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 16. 16:21
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: PM's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
During his press briefing on Monday, the U.S: president said he had asked for Orban Viktor’s opinion on the Russia–Ukraine war. Donald Trump called the Hungarian prime minister a very smart man, which many believe is no coincidence. World leaders respect those politicians who are not only experienced and strong in character but also possess broad political knowledge — foreign policy expert Tamas Magyarics told Magyar Nemzet. 

Orbán Viktor előre tudta, hogy az amerikai–orosz egyeztetések hozhatják közelebb a békét
PM Orban Viktor foresaw that U.S.–Russia talks could bring peace closer (Photo: Drew Angerer / AFP)

Orban Balazs, PM Orban's policy chief expressed his opinion on social media, writing:

Viktor Orban was right again. U.S.–Russia talks may lead to peace. Now, at last, the first steps have been taken. Let us pray!

– he wrote.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

