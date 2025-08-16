During his press briefing on Monday, the U.S: president said he had asked for Orban Viktor’s opinion on the Russia–Ukraine war. Donald Trump called the Hungarian prime minister a very smart man, which many believe is no coincidence. World leaders respect those politicians who are not only experienced and strong in character but also possess broad political knowledge — foreign policy expert Tamas Magyarics told Magyar Nemzet.

PM Orban Viktor foresaw that U.S.–Russia talks could bring peace closer (Photo: Drew Angerer / AFP)