During his press briefing on Monday, the U.S: president said he had asked for Orban Viktor’s opinion on the Russia–Ukraine war. Donald Trump called the Hungarian prime minister a very smart man, which many believe is no coincidence. World leaders respect those politicians who are not only experienced and strong in character but also possess broad political knowledge — foreign policy expert Tamas Magyarics told Magyar Nemzet.
PM Orban Was Proven Right Again
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director, shared a new post on his social media regarding the U.S.–Russia talks. As he wrote, the first steps toward peace have been taken, and “Orban Viktor was proven right again.”
Orban Balazs, PM Orban's policy chief expressed his opinion on social media, writing:
Viktor Orban was right again. U.S.–Russia talks may lead to peace. Now, at last, the first steps have been taken. Let us pray!
– he wrote.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Viktor and U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
Rapid Extra: Trump and Putin’s Alaska Summit – Closer to Peace + Video
Speaking in Magyar Nemzet's podcast, U.S.-expert Rajmund Fekete evaluated the significance of the summit.
This Is What PM Orban Said About the Trump–Putin Summit
The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday, according to Hungary's prime minister.
Hungary FM: The World's a Safer Place as Long as There Is High-Level U.S.–Russia Dialogue
The solution to the war in Ukraine lies not on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table, the foreign minister declared.
The Initiator of the Peace Process: PM Orban
The Trump–Putin summit could now bring yet another turning point.
