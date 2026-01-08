máltai szeretetszolgálatfülöp attilamagyar vöröskereszthavazáshajléktalan-ellátáshóhelyzet
No One Has to Spend the Night on the Street, Helpers Are Ready

There is sufficient capacity nationwide in the homeless care system, State Secretary Attila Fulop said. Night shelters are currently operating at 83.7-percent capacity, meaning no one has to spend the night on the street.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 08. 16:48
In this photo released by the Interior Ministry on January 7, 2026, police officers assist a pedestrian along a snow-covered sidewalk while carrying out increased duties due to the snowfall. (Photo: MTI / Interior Ministry)
Police officers assist a pedestrian along a snow-covered sidewalk while carrying out increased duties due to the snowfall (Photo: MTI / Interior Ministry)
Night shelters across Hungary are currently operating at 83.7 percent capacity nationwide, with sufficient available space, meaning no one has to spend the night on the street, Attila Fulop, the interior ministry's state secretary in charge of social care policy, announced Wednesday on his social media.

In a series of posts, Mr. Fulop reported on his experiences Tuesday night, when he joined the team of the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service in a crisis-response vehicle to bring homeless people in distress off the streets and into safety in Budapest.

In the videos, he also highlighted that 

the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service provides comprehensive assistance at its facilities, which are open both day and night. In addition, it operates a crisis vehicle service that patrols the streets from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and on holidays and weekends from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m.

The crisis vehicle is stocked with blankets and a medical kit containing rubber gloves, disinfectants, a thermometer, and other essential supplies. The team also carries hot tea and cups, as well as shoes and warm clothing.

As Mr. Fulop put it, street-level social work is demanding, especially in snow and freezing temperatures, but everyone can play a role in helping.

If anyone spots a person in distress anywhere, please notify the homeless care dispatch service,”

– the state secretary in charge of social care policy urged. In a comment, he also posted the names and phone numbers of the organizations operating the regional dispatch services.

Among the regional dispatch centers: in Budapest and Pest County, the Menhely Foundation can be reached at +36 1 338 4186; on the Buda side of Budapest, the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service is available at +36 1 338 4186; in Vas, Gyor-Moson-Sopron, and Zala Counties, the Hungarian Red Cross can be reached at +36 92 323 000; in Komarom-Esztergom, Fejer, and Veszprem Counties, the Association of Street Social Helpers is available at +36 34 511 028; in Tolna, Somogy, and Baranya Counties, the Tamasz Foundation can be reached at +36 72 233 169; in Borsod-Abauj-Zemplen, Heves, and Nograd Counties, the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service is available at +36 46 530 268; in Jasz-Nagykun-Szolnok, Hajdu-Bihar, and Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg Counties, the Periferia Association can be reached at +36 42 504 618; and in Csongrad-Csanad, Bekes, and Bacs-Kiskun Counties, the Hungarian Maltese Charity Service is available at +36 70 505 80 80.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI / Interior Ministry)

               
       
       
       

