Vlagyimir PutyinFekete RajmundTrumpTrump-Putyinpodcast
magyar

Rapid Extra: Trump and Putin’s Alaska Summit – Closer to Peace + Video

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin took place in cordial atmosphere, with both sides calling it a “good step forward” toward peace in Ukraine. In Rapid Extra, Rajmund Fekete, U.S.-expert and director of the Institute for the Research of Communism, assessed the significance of the Alaska summit in a studio discussion with Tamas Antal Toth.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 16. 14:17
In the Rapid Extra podcast, Tamas Antal Toth spoke with Rajmund Fekete (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)
In the Rapid Extra podcast, Tamas Antal Toth spoke with Rajmund Fekete (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Speaking in Rapid Extra, the daily Magyar Nemzet's podcast, Mr. Fekete emphasized that it would have been naïve to expect an immediate agreement from the Alaska summit. Still, the mere fact that the two leaders sat down at the negotiating table after such a long break was already a major achievement, he noted.

“Anyone who thought the fighting would stop after a single handshake was overly optimistic. This is a long process, but the fact that Trump and Putin sat down to negotiate at all is in itself a tremendous development,” the expert said.

He recalled that the last meeting between two sitting U.S. and Russian presidents took place in 2021, when Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin met in Geneva. Since the outbreak of the war, virtually all contact had ceased. Now, however, the U.S. and Russian presidents have met again — this time at an American military base in Alaska, which carried particular risks for the Russian side.

Trump
The Trump-Putin summit (Photo: AFP)

According to Mr. Fekete, the talks took place in an unusually cordial atmosphere.

Trump made several gestures toward Putin; it was clear that there was chemistry between the two leaders. Putin even got into the U.S. president’s limousine, which is highly unusual, since he generally feels safe only in his own car, surrounded by his own bodyguards,

 – he noted.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said: “We made very good progress, but there’s no agreement until there’s an agreement.” The U.S. president added that they were close to reaching a deal, but the Ukrainian side would also have to agree. He further noted that he would be willing to participate in a three-party meeting alongside Zelensky and Putin.

President Putin described the talks as constructive and even stated that if Trump had been president, the war would never have started.

This remark shows that Trump had struck a very different tone from his predecessor, Joe Biden, whose withdrawal from Afghanistan projected weakness and emboldened Moscow,

 – Mr. Fekete observed.

According to the expert, the international press reacted with restraint. The Ukrainian was sharply critical of Trump for “shaking hands with a dictator” while soldiers were dying on the front. Meanwhile, the liberal press in the U.S. repeated its usual narrative that Trump was cultivating dangerous ties with authoritarian leaders.

This is pathetic, because such media noise distracts from the essence: that peace can only be achieved at the negotiating table, not on the frontlines,

 – he stated.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto also underscored this point. In his statement, he stressed that peace can be secured only through negotiations. This remark, Mr. Fekete added, reflected the consistency of Hungary’s stance.

The meeting in Alaska lasted much longer than originally planned. While no formal agreement was reached, the tone and gestures of the participants indicated that a peace process may have begun. Mr. Putin suggested that talks could continue in Moscow, to which Mr. Trump responded with a smile: “That could be possible.”

Summarizing his thoughts in the Rapid Extra podcast, the expert concluded:

The talks between Trump and Putin are not just about the Ukraine war. This is a signal: world leaders have recognized that peace requires negotiations. And as long as Europe remains silent, decisions will be reached by the great powers.

Cover photo: In Rapid Extra, Tamas Antal Toth spoke with Rajmund Fekete (Photo: Magyar Nemzet)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Szőcs László
idezojelekorosz-ukrán háború

Folytassa, elnök úr! Trump és Putyin alaszkai találkozója a kezdet

Szőcs László avatarja

Visszatért a normalitás: nem a tárgyaláson született áttörés, hanem azzal, hogy tárgyaltak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.