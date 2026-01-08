Rolling Euros: Brussels Cash Keeps Pouring Into Hungarian Media Outlets Linked to Soros Network

Brussels has once again awarded significant financial support to what it describes as the Hungarian flagship of the Soros network: the publisher of 444.hu. According to data published on the European Commission’s website, Magyar Jeti Zrt. has received €318,172—more than 120 million forints—as part of a media project known as The Eastern Frontier Initiative (TEFI). The project is coordinated by the publisher of 444 itself and has previously received funding from the European Commission.

Brussels has once again granted substantial financial support to the Hungarian flagship of the Soros network, the publisher of 444.hu (Source: Facebook)

The Sovereignty Protection Office recently examined the TEFI media project, which is also active in Hungary, and concluded that it forms an integral part of the Soros network. According to the report, the Hungary-based consortium—led by Magyar Jeti Zrt.—includes Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza, Slovakia’s Sme, the Netherlands-based Bellingcat, and Romania’s PressOne, all of which the office links to the Soros-affiliated network. The report also notes that, alongside articles driven by manipulative and disinformation narratives, consortium members regularly publish joint materials with the Globsec think tank—widely regarded as an EU strategic policy hub—which are distributed in schools and universities.

EU Funds Keep Pouring Into the Soros Network

In December of last year, we published an investigative report revealing that, under the banner of combating disinformation, Brussels was channeling hundreds of millions of forints into a project dominated by Soros-linked organizations. The Hungarian Digital Media Observatory (HDMO), funded by the European Commission, is receiving €1.3 million for its “anti-disinformation” project running from October 1, 2024, through March 31, 2028. Control over these funds largely rests with organizations openly hostile to the Hungarian government and aligned with left-liberal politics, including Political Capital, the Mertek Media Monitor, the Idea Foundation, Lakmusz (operated by Magyar Jeti Zrt.), and the French news agency AFP. These same institutions also participated in the previous fact-checking program, which ran from January 1, 2023, to September 30, 2025, and brought in €1,44 million in EU funding.