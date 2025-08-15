Ukrainian Ombudsman's Outrageous Report on Jozsef Sebestyen's Death: “There Were No Signs of Injuries Indicating Violence”

Another official response has been received in the case of Jozsef Sebestyen, who was beaten to death during forced conscription: in a letter to Radio Free Europe, the office of the Ukrainian parliamentary ombudsman summarized its position based on statements from military and judicial authorities, while several circumstances of key importance to the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia remain unresolved.

Since the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, Ukrainian men are still being forcibly dragged to the front (Photo: AFP)

According to the office, Mr. Sebestyen was mobilized in June 2025; on June 18, he left his assigned unit without permission; on June 24, he presented himself at the Beregszasz Central Hospital emergency department. The forensic medical expert recorded his death on July 6; the letter states that the death was caused by illness, and no injuries indicating violence were recorded. The statement does not specify whether the ombudsman’s office spoke with the family, examined the hospital records, or investigated the period between June 18 and 24.

The response cites the findings of the defence ministry of and the forensic medical expert.

🕯️ József Sebestyén, a Hungarian - an EU citizen - was beaten to death during forced conscription in Ukraine. His case is not an exception but a clear example of the state-led brutality and lawlessness that define today’s Ukraine, and why it must not be allowed to join the EU.… pic.twitter.com/DN5mIm4jad — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 15, 2025

It's time for Brussels to stand up not just for the Ukrainian authorities, but also with the Ukrainian people and the Hungarians of Transcarpathia,

– PM Orban declared in a video posted on social media a few weeks ago. According to the prime minister, the case of Mr. Sebestyen exposes the praise that the Brussels machinery heaps upon President Zelensky and proves why Ukraine cannot be a member of the European Union. The prime minister stated that the Hungarian government has proposed in Brussels that those Ukrainian leaders responsible for the death of Hungarian citizen Jozsef Sebestyen be immediately placed on the European Union’s human rights sanctions list.

Recently Mr. Orban addressed the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, a Hungarian from Transcarpathia, in another post.

His beating to death is something the Ukrainians want to sweep under the rug. As if it never happened. A Hungarian and European Union citizen was murdered. We will not allow it. Legal action is needed,

– he stated.

As Magyar Nemzet recently highlighted, police have launched an investigation into the case.

Cover photo: Jozsef Sebestyen (Photo: MN-archives)