The Initiator of the Peace Process: PM Orban

As part of his peace mission, Prime Minister Viktor Orban first met with the two warring sides: he held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, then visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Last July, the Hungarian prime minister met with Volodymyr Zelensky for nearly three hours, discussing not just the Russia–Ukraine war, but also certain bilateral issues. In Kyiv, Mr. Orban asked the Ukrainian president to consider a ceasefire tied to a specific deadline, which could speed up peace negotiations, according to the Hungarian Origo news site.

The first stop of Viktor Orban’s peace mission was Kyiv, where he held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

Following his trip to Kyiv, PM Orban travelled to Moscow, where he met with Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. Throughout his mission, he emphasized that action must be taken for peace. As he put it:

The number of countries able to speak with both warring sides is shrinking. Hungary is slowly becoming the only country in Europe able to talk to everyone.

At that time, Russian experts argued that Mr. Orban’s visi to Moscow marked a turning point.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is a turning point that launches the countdown to ending the conflict in Ukraine,

– the Russian experts declared.

China and Turkey were next

Following his meetings in Kyiv and Moscow, PM Orban travelled to Beijing to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and later met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump.

It is important for Hungarians that China advocates peace in the world,

– the Hungarian prime minister stated after his talks in China, stressing that:

Alongside the warring parties, the decision of three world powers — the United States, the European Union, and China — will determine when the Russia–Ukraine war ends.

After meeting the Chinese president, Mr. Orban posted this message on his Facebook page:

China is a key player in creating peace.

In Washington, Viktor Orban met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where they discussed the Russia–Ukraine war, and the prime minister asked for the Turkish president’s support for Hungary’s peace mission.

President Erdogan is an important partner in our peace mission. Turkey is the dominant regional power in the Black Sea area and the only actor that has successfully mediated between the warring parties in the Russia–Ukraine conflict,

– Mr. Orban stated.