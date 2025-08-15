Following a phone consultation with his Slovak and Serbian counterparts, Juraj Blanar and Marko Duric, the minister reported that recent polls showing Slovaks now only trust in revolution, and that the open support of Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber for the Tisza Party, and last night’s violent events in Serbia are all just different chapters from the same Brussels' playbook.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto spoke about Brussels’ plans (Photo: Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI)

The foreign minister spoke about Brussels’ plans

They want to remove pro-peace, patriotic governments that act in the national interest in order to install Brussels' puppet governments in their place,

– he warned. Mr. Szijjarto said he believes Brussels has ceased to be a factor in global politics altogether, a fact underscored by the absence of any European role in this week’s U.S.–Russian talks in Alaska.

Obviously, this appears to be frustrating mainstream liberal political leaders and, as a result, pressure is mounting on pro-peace governments that follow the national interest and refuse to bow to Brussels,

– he stressed. He went on to say that it is now as clear as day that increasingly aggressive destabilizing and government-toppling attempts at external interference are taking place in Central Europe against the patriotic Slovak, Hungarian, and Serbian governments.

Today I spoke by phone with my Slovak colleague Juraj Blanar and my Serbian colleague Marko Duric, and we agreed that in the face of these aggressive attempts at outside interference, we must stand up even more strongly for our sovereignty and for the cause of peace. We confirmed that we can count on each other’s solidarity in all of this,

– he underlined.

