Rendkívüli

Magyar Péterék egy éve: kiállás Ukrajna mellett az Európai Parlamentben, mellébeszélés itthon

UkrajnaEurópaUSAháború
magyar

How War Keeps the Brussels Elite in Power

The European Union is not merely observing the Russia–Ukraine war, but using it for its own purposes, says one political analyst. The conflict provides Brussels with an opportunity to deepen integration and achieve geopolitical shifts. Meanwhile, Europe’s economy is bearing an ever heavier burden. The goals of the Brussels leadership are clear: to break free from Russian energy and Chinese influence. Zoltan Kiszelly, Director of Political Analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, responded to our questions.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 01. 12:11
Brussels’ war – the Western elite uses the conflict for its own ends (Photo: AFP)
Brussels’ war – the Western elite uses the conflict for its own ends (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Brussels has put the Russia–Ukraine war at the service of its own geopolitical and ideological ambitions. The prolongation of the conflict creates an opportunity to deepen EU integration through joint loans and arms programs. This places a heavy economic burden on Europe, while the Western elite pursues its goal of reducing Russian and Chinese influence. We asked Zoltan Kiszelly, Director of Political Analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, who emphasized that the Brussels leadership fears most that society will eventually hold them accountable for the war's consequences.

Így tartja hatalmon a háború a brüsszeli elitet
How the war keeps the Brussels elite in power (Photo: IDA MARIE ODGAARD)

Brussels sees the Russia–Ukraine war as its own war. According to Mr. Kiszelly, the globalist elites are using the conflict to detach Europe from Russian energy and — by 2027 — also from Chinese trade.

They will drag out the war until Europe is separated from Russian energy and Chinese commerce,

– the analyst explained. Then he noted that Europe, particularly Central European counteis, are paying a heavy price for the EU's unconditional support for Ukraine. Having now taken over the financing of the war from the United States, the EU is shouldering huge additional costs. It's important to note that, with the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, the West European business model was also destroyed, the expert added.

Premium products once made with cheap Russian energy are no longer produced that way, meaning that the profits — which were once used to finance prosperity — are now far smaller,

- Mr. Kiszelly noted This is the greatest price of the failed sanctions policy. The European Union does not buy Russian or Belarusian fertilizer either, which makes food more expensive. And with no cheap Russian energy, Europe must buy through intermediaries at a premium. One could say the European business model itself has been blown up. On the other hand, there are the burdens of war-related  costs: sanctions costs, higher energy bills, smaller profits, and the financing of war loans as well.

The EU and NATO are footing the bill for Ukraine’s war effort, while pro-war countries spend heavily on weapons, bonds, and direct support for Kyiv. On top of that comes the cost of caring for millions of Ukrainian refugees.

In addition, there are other costs, such as the care of Ukrainian war refugees, which is also a long-term expense. He highlighted that standing with Ukraine involves many costs, but the most important is that because of the failed sanctions policy, cheap energy is no longer available, Europe pays far more for energy, its competitiveness declines, and it has less money.

In Brussels, they fear most that if the war ended in such a way that the entire collective burden-sharing because of the Russia–Ukraine war proved unnecessary, Europeans would ask why they supported prolonging the war when an agreement could already have been reached in March 2022. According to the Director of Analysis, better peace terms could have been reached in Istanbul in March 2022 than now, or than will be possible in the future.

What the leadership in Brussels fears most, is that Europeans will once ask: why did they support the war, what was the point of Ukrainian and Russian suffering, of the war bonds, of the destruction of Europe’s business model, of the recession, and of falling behind China and the United States?

–  the expert explained. On the other hand, as Churchill said, one must never waste the opportunity hidden in a crisis. In other words, the Ukraine crisis is being used to deepen EU integration. Common loans—now a €150 billion war loan—are being taken out, and common revenue will then be needed for the member states to repay it.

And rearmament is being used as a supposed breakout point, since with the technological shift in the car industry, arms production is now being seen as the industry of the future.

– “But what is the problem with this?” the analyst asked. “That they are borrowing their war loans from American investment funds, and spending them at weapons factories partly owned by these same American funds.”

The weapons — such as 10 million euros worth of tanks — are sent to the front, where the Russians destroy them with drones in a week or two, while the debt remains and the tanks are gone.

Brussels also fears that arms production will not work out, because if the parties make peace, then there is no new plan. The auto industry is no longer functioning, energy-intensive industry has left, electric car production is lagging behind China, digital technology is lagging behind the U.S. and China. The Brussels leadership fears that popular anger will sweep them away.

Just look at England, look at Germany, where there is money for war, but not for healthcare or transport. And people vote for parties that no longer support the war but the well-being of their own citizens. Yet these parties are blocked from coming to power.” 

Brussels’ Geopolitical and Ideological Plans

Ursula von der Leyen said in 2019 that she was leading a “geopolitical commission.” Thus, behind the Brussels plans there is a geopolitical intention: to push Western influence as far east as possible. In Belarus in 2020 they failed to replace the regime, Lukashenko’s power could not be toppled. In Ukraine, the Maidan coup succeeded, and it is clear that they want to push Western influence further east into Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus.

In addition to the geopolitical perspective, there is also an ideological one, observable among Democrats and called cultural imperialism.

The West, the globalists, do not want to accept that after 500 years, most countries do not want to live as they dictate. The kind of woke-ism and rule-of-law concept that means democracy without people is not wanted by most of the world, the analyst stated.

From Brussels, they want to promote this ideological form because they believe that if they defeat Russia now, they can democratize Russia, and then China will be isolated, democratized, and turned toward the Western world,

– Mr. Kiszelly emphasized. The first factor is geopolitical, the second ideological, which we can call cultural imperialism: woke-ism and rule of law, the imposition of globalist interests on Russia. For example, privatization—so that Russia’s natural resources could again be bought for glass beads, as in Yeltsin’s time. Ukrainie's accelerated EU accession is seen in Brussels as a tool for deepening the Union. In Brussels and Berlin, they say that Ukraine’s accession as a pretext requires majority voting, mandatory quotas, cuts to cohesion and agricultural funds, war loans, more power for the Commission, and redistribution of the EU budget.

They want to use the accelerated, fast-tracked accession to deepen integration.

Since 2004, poorer and poorer countries have been joining the Union. Wealthy countries do not want to join: Norway, Switzerland refuse, and the British only want access to the single market without membership. The problem is that now war-torn countries, or those with frozen conflicts such as Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine, are seeking membership.

Neither the European Union, nor NATO can admit such countries. In Brussels they say the Union exports stability, it does not import instability. And these are unstable states, with undefined borders, unable to control their territories because of frozen conflicts.

If these countries are admitted, the European Union would have a direct border with conflict states — chiefly Russia — and this would further increase instability within the bloc.

By 2028, they want to prevent patriotic, pro-peace forces from coming to power in member states. We saw this in Austria, and will see it in the Czech Republic and the Netherlands: even if patriots win, they are prevented from forming government, just as in Austria.

From 2028, they want to prevent patriotic governments at the EU level as well. Brussels does not want to let power slip from its hands, neither at member state level nor at EU level. The 2029 European Parliament election will be the next chance for patriots to win a majority. The 2027 French presidential election is the closest chance, but recall that Marine Le Pen twice could not get loans for her campaign, and had to be bailed out by Hungarian banks.

Moreover, Marine Le Pen has been banned from public office for five years. The globalists are doing everything to ensure Hungary remains an isolated example, and are trying to accelerate Article 7 proceedings against us.

They are trying to hold on to their power; and the war is a tool for deepening integration and preserving the power of the Brussels elite. The globalists believe that Trump’s second election victory was some sort of “factory accident, a coincidence,” after which another Biden, another Democrat, will come. Then “order” will be restored, and Brussels only needs to wait out three and a half years. After that, they believe things will return to normal, the U.S. will again support the war, patriots will be blocked from power, and by January 20, 2029, with a Democrat in the White House, the transatlantic relationship will once again be “restored” – Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at the Szazadveg Foundation, concluded.

Cover photo: Brussels’ war: the Western elite is using the conflict for its own goals (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekOroszország

Az oroszokkal nem háborúzni kell, hanem üzletelni

Horváth József avatarja

Magyarország nem ellenségeket, hanem kölcsönös előnyökön alapuló üzleti partnereket keres a nagyvilágban.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu