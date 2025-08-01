In Brussels, they fear most that if the war ended in such a way that the entire collective burden-sharing because of the Russia–Ukraine war proved unnecessary, Europeans would ask why they supported prolonging the war when an agreement could already have been reached in March 2022. According to the Director of Analysis, better peace terms could have been reached in Istanbul in March 2022 than now, or than will be possible in the future.

What the leadership in Brussels fears most, is that Europeans will once ask: why did they support the war, what was the point of Ukrainian and Russian suffering, of the war bonds, of the destruction of Europe’s business model, of the recession, and of falling behind China and the United States?

– the expert explained. On the other hand, as Churchill said, one must never waste the opportunity hidden in a crisis. In other words, the Ukraine crisis is being used to deepen EU integration. Common loans—now a €150 billion war loan—are being taken out, and common revenue will then be needed for the member states to repay it.

And rearmament is being used as a supposed breakout point, since with the technological shift in the car industry, arms production is now being seen as the industry of the future.

– “But what is the problem with this?” the analyst asked. “That they are borrowing their war loans from American investment funds, and spending them at weapons factories partly owned by these same American funds.”

The weapons — such as 10 million euros worth of tanks — are sent to the front, where the Russians destroy them with drones in a week or two, while the debt remains and the tanks are gone.

Brussels also fears that arms production will not work out, because if the parties make peace, then there is no new plan. The auto industry is no longer functioning, energy-intensive industry has left, electric car production is lagging behind China, digital technology is lagging behind the U.S. and China. The Brussels leadership fears that popular anger will sweep them away.

Just look at England, look at Germany, where there is money for war, but not for healthcare or transport. And people vote for parties that no longer support the war but the well-being of their own citizens. Yet these parties are blocked from coming to power.”

Brussels’ Geopolitical and Ideological Plans

Ursula von der Leyen said in 2019 that she was leading a “geopolitical commission.” Thus, behind the Brussels plans there is a geopolitical intention: to push Western influence as far east as possible. In Belarus in 2020 they failed to replace the regime, Lukashenko’s power could not be toppled. In Ukraine, the Maidan coup succeeded, and it is clear that they want to push Western influence further east into Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus.

In addition to the geopolitical perspective, there is also an ideological one, observable among Democrats and called cultural imperialism.

The West, the globalists, do not want to accept that after 500 years, most countries do not want to live as they dictate. The kind of woke-ism and rule-of-law concept that means democracy without people is not wanted by most of the world, the analyst stated.