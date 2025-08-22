Rendkívüli

Trump válaszolt Orbán Viktor levelére a Barátság kőolajvezeték támadása után

TrumpOrbán Viktorháborúkőolajvezetékorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Trump Replies to Viktor Orban’s Letter Following Druzhba Oil Pipeline Attack

The Ukrainians keep blowing up the Druzhba oil pipeline. They did the same with Nord Stream. The truth came out there, too. This is what the Hungarian Prime Minister wrote in his post. In connection with the attack, he sent a letter to President Donald Trump, who stood by the Hungarians.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 08. 22. 11:07
Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister and Donald Trump, U.S. President (Photo: AFP)
There is a war in our neighborhood, and if anyone thought it was happening far away, the recent Russian missile attack against Mukachevo might have sobered them up. This war poses a direct and constant danger to Hungary and to the Hungarian people — both in Transcarpathia and in Hungary. Only peace. This is what Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in his post on the Fighters’ Club Facebook group.

Orbán Viktor levelet írt Trump amerikai elnöknek (Forrás: Facebook)
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban writes a letter to US President Donald Trump (Source: Facebook)

The Hungarian Prime Minister also reported that he asked for the American president’s help.

The Ukrainians keep blowing up the Druzhba oil pipeline. They did the same with Nord Stream. The truth came out there, too. Trump replied,

 the Prime Minister posted.

Trump Became Angry

In response to the PM's letter, Trump said:

I do not like hearing this. I’m very angry about it. Tell Slovakia you are my great friend.

In his Facebook post, the Prime Minister also remarked that he was still under the effect of the fireworks show on the 20th of August:

A fantastic celebration, a fantastic city, a fantastic country, a fantastic history. Our foreign guests were in awe. Everyone can ret assured: there will be fireworks next year as well. Only one man was unhappy: Brother Peter. But if someone only ever thinks of himself, we cannot help him either,

he added.

"We've had the first government meeting of the 1,025-year-old Hungary. The price cap has been extended, we are fighting against unjustified price increases. We will not let multinationals bully the people. The countdown has begun: in 10 days the 3 percent loan program starts,"
Viktor Orban posted.

Cover photo: Donald Trump, U.S. President and Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister (Photo: AFP) 

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

