Despite Extreme Cold, Schools Operate Without Disruption + Video

The heating upgrades of recent years have now yielded tangible results.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 11. 12:42
Illustration (Source: Shutterstock)
According to information provided by Zoltan Maruzsa, State Secretary for Public Education, a total of 11,325 educational institutions operate across the country, of which 4,216 are state-run institutions maintained by school districts, where ensuring continuous operating conditions, such as heating, is a top priority.

According to the State Secretary, the heating systems coped well with the strain caused by the extreme cold.

Although technical malfunctions occurred at several locations, the overwhelming majority of these issues were resolved on the same day.

This was partly due to the fact that, with government support, the heating systems of 823 schools had been upgraded over the past three years, which has brought tangible results during the current cold spell.  Zoltan Maruzsa thanked all the specialists and service providers

whose quick and responsible work contributed to the safe operation of the institutions. 

He added that the extreme cold is expected to persist for several more days, therefore classroom temperatures are being continuously monitored, and authorities stand ready to intervene if necessary.

