World's Leading Politicians Praise Viktor Orban

Numerous leading political figures from around the world sent messages to Hungary and its Prime Minister. Among others, the Czech, Israeli, and Italian prime ministers praised Viktor Orban’s policies and Hungary.
In his message, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis emphasized that Viktor Orban is truly one of Europe’s most influential politicians, who always and under all circumstances represents the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people. Babis also described the Prime Minister as a true Hungarian and warned that the survival of Europe is a shared interest for all of us.
The Israeli Prime Minister also sent a message on the occasion of the Fidesz Congress. Benjamin Netanyahu described the Hungarian Prime Minister as an outstanding statesman, while stressing that the world needs patriotic, level-headed, strong leaders with a strategic vision, and that Viktor Orban is such a leader.
