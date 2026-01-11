World's Leading Politicians Praise Viktor Orban

Numerous leading political figures from around the world sent messages to Hungary and its Prime Minister. Among others, the Czech, Israeli, and Italian prime ministers praised Viktor Orban’s policies and Hungary.

Leading politicians from around the world praised Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

In his message, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis emphasized that Viktor Orban is truly one of Europe’s most influential politicians, who always and under all circumstances represents the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people. Babis also described the Prime Minister as a true Hungarian and warned that the survival of Europe is a shared interest for all of us.