World's Leading Politicians Praise Viktor Orban

Several leading political figures, including Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent messages to Viktor Orban and Hungary on the occasion of the Fidesz Congress.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 11. 11:14
Fidesz Congress (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Numerous leading political figures from around the world sent messages to Hungary and its Prime Minister. Among others, the Czech, Israeli, and Italian prime ministers praised Viktor Orban’s policies and Hungary.

Leading politicians from around the world praised Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

In his message, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis emphasized that Viktor Orban is truly one of Europe’s most influential politicians, who always and under all circumstances represents the interests of Hungary and the Hungarian people. Babis also described the Prime Minister as a true Hungarian and warned that the survival of Europe is a shared interest for all of us.

The Israeli Prime Minister also sent a message on the occasion of the Fidesz Congress. Benjamin Netanyahu described the Hungarian Prime Minister as an outstanding statesman, while stressing that the world needs patriotic, level-headed, strong leaders with a strategic vision, and that Viktor Orban is such a leader. 

 

In his message, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini emphasized that his party, the Lega, stands fully behind Fidesz, and also highlighted that Hungary has come a long way, showing that it is indeed possible to stand up to pressure from Brussels. and wished the ruling party every success in the upcoming elections. 

In his message, Argentine President Javier Milei asked for God’s blessing on all those who fight for freedom. Milei emphasized that Viktor Orban has made Hungary a bastion of the Western world in a Europe that is being engulfed by darkness.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described Hungary's Prime Minister as a very courageous and honest politician. According to Vucic, Viktor Orban deserves respect, as no one has ever been able to force him to act against the interests of his country. Vucic also praised the work the prime minister has done to strengthen relations between Serbia and Hungary.

In her message, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Viktor Orban her friend. Although they do not always agree, she said they are united by their love for their peoples and by the close ties between their nations, which are further united by "the three colors of our beautiful flags."

In the person of Hungary's Prime Minister, Hungarians can rely on a leader of exceptional intelligence and perseverance, Marine Le Pen said in her message. The parliamentary group leader of the French opposition National Rally (RN) also assured the Prime Minister of her support and wished him every success in the upcoming election.

In her message, Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s AfD, emphasized that every sovereigntist politician in Europe is hoping for Viktor Orban’s victory. According to the former AfD candidate for chancellor, the European Union today treats Orban as an enemy, while war-mongering has become an integral part of EU policy, just like the violation of fundamental freedoms.

Alice Weidel also stated that she is ashamed of her fellow German citizens Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber.

Under Viktor Orban’s leadership, Hungary is an important pillar of security in these uncertain times, wrote Mateusz Morawieczki, president of the European Conservatives and Reformists and former Polish prime minister. He also stressed that he believes that Hungarian patriots are a serious force, contributing significantly to the victory of sovereign states.

The leader of Spain's Patriots, Santiano Abascal, described Viktor Orban as a true patriot and an excellent friend, who has "placed Hungary at the center of the world" and proven that there is an alternative to globalism and woke ideology. The Spanish politician emphasized that the upcoming election is not only about Viktor Orban or Fidesz. The stakes of the election are Hungary’s sovereignty and whether this nation will be able to defend its borders.

Cover photo: Fidesz Congress (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

