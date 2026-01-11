tisza pártorbán viktorkongresszusfidesz
Fidesz Stands Up for Hungary's Interests, While Tisza and DK Represent a Shift Toward Brussels

The task of the candidates presented at the Fidesz Congress is to convey the message to the people that they can count on them, Janos Zila, analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Magyar Nemzet. Commenting on Viktor Orban’s congress speech, he said that the communication of the Prime Minister and the Fidesz–KDNP party alliance places the secure choice in the focus.

Máté Patrik
2026. 01. 11. 14:50
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fidesz Congress (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fidesz Congress (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
"By the beginning of the election year, the right wing's lead over the Tisza Party has stabilized, thanks to voters increasingly considering and understanding the stakes of their decision at a time when a bloody war is raging in our immediate neighborhood, causing an energy crisis and economic difficulties across the continent, to which several governments are responding with austerity measures," Janos Zila told our paper in connection with the Fidesz Congress on Saturday

Budapest, 2026. január 10. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke (k) és a képviselőjelöltek a Fidesz kongresszusán a budapesti Hungexpón 2026. január 10-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos
Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the governing parties’ candidates at the Fidesz Congress (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

It is becoming increasingly clear that people are faced with a choice between security and uncertainty, pointed out the analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights. Viktor Orban’s speech was a response to this perception that has taken shape among Hungarians. The main message of the Congress was that Fidesz represents

the secure choice.

 

A Serious and Honest Speech at the Fidesz Congress

Janos Zila emphasized that Viktor Orban’s speech began with the description of the "age of dangers," highlighting the armed conflict in Ukraine, migration, and the vulnerability of children. Comparing the right wing with the Tisza Party, the Prime Minister stressed that Fidesz and its newly presented candidates represent predictability, security, and experience.

By contrast, the Tisza Party, a small group of 26 people, represents unseriousness and irresponsibility,

he added.

According to the expert, the national side speaks seriously and honestly, while Peter Magyar and his colleagues keep lying chaotically about everything from European Parliament mandates to parliamentary immunity and tax plans. The Prime Minister highlighted Tisza vice-president Zoltan Tarr's statement that they have to keep their real program secret, because if it were known to voters, they would have no chance in the election. Janos Zila described the separation of the Hungarian path and the Brussels path as a key element of PM Orban’s speech. One path means staying out of the war, while the other leads to the introduction of a war economy.

In doing so, the Prime Minister focused on the specific issue that most strongly affects voters' lives, pointing out that the Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition (DK) represent a shift toward Brussels,

the analyst said.

Viktor Orban argued for maintaining national sovereignty, drawing attention to the fact that Peter Magyar and his team depend on influential figures in Brussels such as Manfred Weber. He recalled the financial demands of the Ukrainian war machine, which would also fall on Hungarians if they were to lose their independence.

Analyzing Hungary’s international environment, the prime minister pointed out that the ship of the Brussels elite is sinking, as they have tied their fate to success in the war.

He also identified the stakes of the election, stressing that if Hungary chains itself to this ship, it will inevitably sink together with it into the depths of armed conflict.

 

The Government Side Grew Stronger Month by Month

The expert noted that the process that led to the right wing’s leadership becoming increasingly stable began in the spring and summer of 2025. At that time, the Ukrainian spy scandal made it clear that Peter Magyar’s party maintains close ties with Kyiv. In addition, it had already been revealed earlier that Peter Magyar is under close control from Brussels.

This means that if they were to seize power, voters could not expect Hungary to uphold its independent, anti-war and anti-illegal immigration stance on either war or migration,

the analyst stressed.

He recalled that later, the self-incriminating statements of Zoltan Tarr also showed that the left is once again preparing a deception similar to what it carried out in 2006. Moreover, it has since become completely clear what they are planning: a drastic increase in personal income tax even for average earners, higher tax burdens for businesses, dismantling the system of family tax reliefs, and the privatization of the pension and health insurance systems.

All of this is part of a document exceeding 600 pages, which was released to the public in full at the beginning of December. Surveys confirm that despite Peter Magyar’s team denying its authenticity, people sense that the austerity package is real, and therefore fear that it would negatively affect their personal financial situation.

 As a result, the Tisza Party has increasingly become a risk factor in the eyes of voters, both in terms of their physical and financial security. This has led to previously less committed voter groups turning away from them,

the analyst noted.

 

Brussels Is Doing Everything in Its Power to Bring Down the Government

Unlike the Tisza Party, Viktor Orban has been able to secure the continuation of utility price cuts from Washington through Istanbul all the way to Moscow. Furthermore, he is cooperating with Donald Trump to bring the war raging next door to an end as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister has made it clear to both Brussels and Kyiv that as long as he leads the country, Hungary will not take part in the conflict in any form, nor will it be willing to support its prolongation or expansion,

Janos Zila emphasized.

He pointed out that the Prime Minister’s activity in Brussels generates strong opposition which is why the European globalist elite  is doing everything in its power to bring its own ally to power in Hungary. According to the expert, it is no coincidence that the Ukrainian and Western mainstream media are publishing daily articles expressing their desire for Peter Magyar to seize power in the spring. This would remove all obstacles to financing Ukraine's war efforts from European money and to Ukraine's accession to the EU.

These forces are doing everything they can to prevent the right wing from winning the election, but the overwhelming majority of voters support anti-war efforts. This majority is becoming increasingly active, with more and more people saying that they want to vote for security

the expert explained.

He cited public opinion polling data from the Center for Fundamental Rights, which show an increasingly stable advantage for the right wing. Viktor Orban’s congress speech and the right wing’s communication centered on the secure choice provided a direct response to this demand.
 

People Can Count on Fidesz

The analyst also noted that the emergence of the Fighters' Club and digital civic circles, along with Viktor Orban’s active media presence – especially in online and social media – has brought about a shift in the technical and communication conditions in the competition between the parties. On these platforms, the right wing is performing increasingly well, and it is no longer possible to simply shout own  voters who prioritize security in the comment sections.

It will be up to the candidates presented at the Fidesz Congress to replicate this strong social media presence at the national level with similar momentum, intensity, and success. This will convey the message to the people that they can count on them when it comes to their physical and financial security, meaning that the ruling parties are the secure choice,

Janos Zila concluded.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Fidesz Congress (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)


