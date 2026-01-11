Fidesz Stands Up for Hungary's Interests, While Tisza and DK Represent a Shift Toward Brussels

"By the beginning of the election year, the right wing's lead over the Tisza Party has stabilized, thanks to voters increasingly considering and understanding the stakes of their decision at a time when a bloody war is raging in our immediate neighborhood, causing an energy crisis and economic difficulties across the continent, to which several governments are responding with austerity measures," Janos Zila told our paper in connection with the Fidesz Congress on Saturday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the governing parties’ candidates at the Fidesz Congress (Photo: MTI/PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

It is becoming increasingly clear that people are faced with a choice between security and uncertainty, pointed out the analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights. Viktor Orban’s speech was a response to this perception that has taken shape among Hungarians. The main message of the Congress was that Fidesz represents

the secure choice.

A Serious and Honest Speech at the Fidesz Congress

Janos Zila emphasized that Viktor Orban’s speech began with the description of the "age of dangers," highlighting the armed conflict in Ukraine, migration, and the vulnerability of children. Comparing the right wing with the Tisza Party, the Prime Minister stressed that Fidesz and its newly presented candidates represent predictability, security, and experience.

By contrast, the Tisza Party, a small group of 26 people, represents unseriousness and irresponsibility,

he added.

According to the expert, the national side speaks seriously and honestly, while Peter Magyar and his colleagues keep lying chaotically about everything from European Parliament mandates to parliamentary immunity and tax plans. The Prime Minister highlighted Tisza vice-president Zoltan Tarr's statement that they have to keep their real program secret, because if it were known to voters, they would have no chance in the election. Janos Zila described the separation of the Hungarian path and the Brussels path as a key element of PM Orban’s speech. One path means staying out of the war, while the other leads to the introduction of a war economy.

In doing so, the Prime Minister focused on the specific issue that most strongly affects voters' lives, pointing out that the Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition (DK) represent a shift toward Brussels,

the analyst said.