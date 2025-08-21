Donald TrumptársadalomPutyinalaszkaiTrump-Putyinszuperhatalmi státuszcsúcstalalálkozóvéleményelnök
magyar

Trump Approval Surges After Putin Summit

Although mainstream and relentless liberal voices claim that President Donald Trump did not achieve success in his meeting with Vladimir Putin, a recent survey shows that most Americans see it differently. At the same time, they are also increasingly fed up with Zelensky.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 08. 21. 18:17
U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

U.S. Presient Donald Trump's approval rating among American voters rose to 54 percent following his Friday summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, V4NA reports.

Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: FRANK HOERMANN/SVEN SIMON )

According to a weekend poll by InsiderAdvantage, Donald Trump 

now has an advantage within every age group other than the most senior of voters.

He has improved his numbers among African-Americans (now at 23,7%) and Hispanic-Latinos (47,2%), while his support among white voters is at a near record of 64 percent. More than half of independents (50.4%) approve of Trump’s performance, while the overwhelming majority of Republicans (92%) and 17.9 percent of Democrats said the same. According to the poll, 44 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s actions, giving him a net approval rating of +10 percent.

In the publication’s previous poll conducted in July, Trump’s approval rating stood at 50 percent, while 48 percent of voters disapproved of him, amounting to a net rating of +2 percent.

Only the oldest voters in the country disapprove of his work, which is consistent with our previous surveys,

pollster Matt Towery stated on Monday.

Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The main topic of the talks was the settlement of the Russia–Ukraine war, but U.S.–Russian bilateral relations were also discussed.

“Overall, Trump’s support increased after the summit,” Matt Towery emphasized.

Analysts noted that with his Putin meeting, Trump positioned himself as a leader who proactively seeks solutions to global conflicts and is capable of conducting serious negotiations on them. The spectacular elements of the summit—red carpet, an F-22 fighter jets flyover, and riding together in a limousine with Putin—further reinforced the image of a strong leader, especially for American society, and projected Trump as striving for peace.

On the issue of the Russia–Ukraine war, American society is deeply divided. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February, 30 percent of American adults believe that the United States is providing too much support to Ukraine. This is a slight increase from 27 percent in November 2024. At the same time, there has also been a slight increase in the share of adults who believe the United States is not providing enough support to Ukraine. The division is therefore clearly visible.

For Trump It’s America First, But With a Global Mindset

In connection with the Ukraine war, Trump recognized that time is running out and that the world is quickly drifting toward a potentially dangerous global conflict, writes Ramachandra Byrappa writes, in an analysis published by The European Conservative.

As he pointed out, the American president wants to end this suicidal situation that threatens to destroy Western civilization. He wants to salvage transatlantic integration with Russia before it is too late.

In Alaska, he took the first sure step by acknowledging and, in a sense, bestowing superpower status upon Russia. In doing so, he pulled the world order back from the brink of collapse because normalcy in Russia–U.S. relations will transform conflict into cooperation in many parts of the world.

Furthermore, by granting Russia superpower status, President Trump has reinstated a sense of hierarchy within the West. Where there is hierarchy, order will prevail, and where there is order, peace has a chance of existing, the analyst points out.

People Are Fed Up With Zelensky

Meanwhile, growing number of studies show that Americans no longer trust Zelensky. According to the Pew Research Center’s 2024 survey covering 35 countries, American views on Zelensky are mixed: confidence in the Ukrainian president is mixed across the 35 countries we surveyed. A median of 40% have confidence in him to do the right thing regarding world affairs, while 46% do not. This marks a significant decline compared to previous years, when perceptions of President Zelensky were more positive (for example, in 2022, 72 percent of respondents expressed a favorable view of him).

And a survey by CNN from 2023 showed that 55 percent of Americans oppose Congress approving further funding to support Ukraine. Meanwhile, 51 percent of Americans believe the U.S. has already done enough for Ukraine, with only 48 percent saying that additional steps are needed.

Cover photo: Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekbálnavadász

Nahát! Micsoda meglepetés!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Nyilván egy milánói katolikus iskola fehér tanulója a tettes, vagy egy izlandi bálnavadász. Erre tessék!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.