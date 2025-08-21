Trump Approval Surges After Putin Summit

U.S. Presient Donald Trump's approval rating among American voters rose to 54 percent following his Friday summit in Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, V4NA reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo: FRANK HOERMANN/SVEN SIMON )

According to a weekend poll by InsiderAdvantage, Donald Trump

now has an advantage within every age group other than the most senior of voters.

He has improved his numbers among African-Americans (now at 23,7%) and Hispanic-Latinos (47,2%), while his support among white voters is at a near record of 64 percent. More than half of independents (50.4%) approve of Trump’s performance, while the overwhelming majority of Republicans (92%) and 17.9 percent of Democrats said the same. According to the poll, 44 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s actions, giving him a net approval rating of +10 percent.

In the publication’s previous poll conducted in July, Trump’s approval rating stood at 50 percent, while 48 percent of voters disapproved of him, amounting to a net rating of +2 percent.

Only the oldest voters in the country disapprove of his work, which is consistent with our previous surveys,

pollster Matt Towery stated on Monday.

Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The main topic of the talks was the settlement of the Russia–Ukraine war, but U.S.–Russian bilateral relations were also discussed.

“Overall, Trump’s support increased after the summit,” Matt Towery emphasized.

Analysts noted that with his Putin meeting, Trump positioned himself as a leader who proactively seeks solutions to global conflicts and is capable of conducting serious negotiations on them. The spectacular elements of the summit—red carpet, an F-22 fighter jets flyover, and riding together in a limousine with Putin—further reinforced the image of a strong leader, especially for American society, and projected Trump as striving for peace.

On the issue of the Russia–Ukraine war, American society is deeply divided. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in February, 30 percent of American adults believe that the United States is providing too much support to Ukraine. This is a slight increase from 27 percent in November 2024. At the same time, there has also been a slight increase in the share of adults who believe the United States is not providing enough support to Ukraine. The division is therefore clearly visible.