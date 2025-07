In Ukraine, Zelensky’s men take part in forced conscriptions, assault civilians and kill people. So what do Brussels bureaucrats and Western leaders say? That Ukraine is ready for EU membership. This is the topic of the Hungarian MEP's latest post.

Shame!

– Tamas Deutsch wrote on his social media. The Fidesz MEP said it is unacceptable that EU leaders continue to support Ukraine’s accession bid while basic human rights are not respected.