PM Orban: Ukraine Has Lost, Russia Has Won the War + Video

Europe Cannot Defend Itself

During the conversation, they also discussed how, despite its wealth, Europe cannot defend itself. Regarding the upcoming peace talks, the question arose: will the European Union have any say in the meeting between Trump and Putin?

In Viktor Orban's view, Europe needs to redefine its place in the world.

He pointed out that this is not happening, and that it has consequences for Hungary as well. "This is why, since the financial crisis — which coincided with Fidesz forming a government in 2010 — there has been no European strategy, and Europe’s weakening and missteps have been clearly visible. This is why we must create our own national strategy in the absence of a European one," he explained.

In his view, if Hungary aligned itself with the EU, it would be neck-deep in a war with Russia, the transition to green energy would have ruined the Hungarian economy, relations with the Americans would be bad, there would be no Chinese investments, and the entire Hungarian economy would be on its knees.

It would be in our interest to have a European strategy in which we could identify the potential of asserting Hungarian interests and go along with them. But today, there is no such strategy,

he said.

No Concern for the Rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia

Turning to the situation of ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia, Viktor Orban stressed that the government is using every tool available to protect their rights. However, in a country at war, the possibilities for taking international legal action are limited. "The Ukrainians say they are fighting for their lives and even though they understand our problems, they are secondary," he said.

So in such times it is difficult to win legal rights for minority communities. This could only change if peace returned and the major powers decided about the role of Ukraine,

he said.

Gyorgy Nogradi pointed out that the share of Hungarians in Transcarpathia has dropped to around half of what it was and even if nobody talks about this, there is a growing number of Hungarians who are banned from entering Ukraine. He noted that everything Europe has ever proclaimed as rightful and just does not work in Ukraine, and their only reply is: “We are at war.”

Ukrainian Agents Have Infiltrated Hungarian Politics

It was also discussed that, despite carrying out the largest humanitarian aid operation in its history for Ukraine, Hungary still faces hostility from Kyiv. Viktor Orban recalled that the Ukrainians have launched serious intelligence operations against Hungary. He explained that many of these are covert, some have become public, and that Ukraine's agents have seriously infiltrated Hungarian politics, public thinking, and institutions.

This is a serious problem. I deal with it every day, and we must address it. But we are talking about a country at war, and we must not lose our cool,

he stressed. The prime minister pointed out that, despite attempts to influence Hungary’s position, the government does not allow this. In his view, this is not unusual in the world of politics.

Hungary Could Bring About Ukraine's Collapse in a Day

However, Ukraine’s collapse is not in our interest, even though we could bring it about in a single day. But this is not in our interest,

Viktor Orban noted.

He pointed out that a significant part of Ukraine’s electricity and gas supply comes from Hungary. "If some accident were to happen, and some poles fell over or some power lines broke, Ukraine would come to a stop. So, while Ukraine talks to us disrespectfully in a way that normal people don’t, they’re also at our mercy," he explained.

Taking Advantage of Hungarian Goodwill

The Ukrainians know full well that it’s not in Hungary's interest to trigger Ukraine’s collapse, because a Ukraine that is collapsing next to Hungary would pose a threat and a risk to public safety and the life of the Hungarian minority which Hungary doesn’t want to take, he said.

"The reason why the Ukrainians are so disrespectful to us, even though in some ways we’ve got them in our hands, is because they know that although Hungary doesn't support Ukraine's EU accession, Ukraine’s destabilization is not in Hungary’s interest. Our interest lies in a stable and functioning Ukraine, and the Ukrainians are abusing this situation," he said, adding that

on top of all this, their goal is to influence next year’s Hungarian parliamentary elections.

He recalled that the Ukrainian government does not even hide this — they have announced it. "It is widely known that bringing the Hungarian opposition to power is among the top priorities of Ukrainian foreign policy, perhaps even in first place. That’s life,” PM Orban concluded.