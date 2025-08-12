PM Orban to Brussels: Europe Must Not Be Weak

Hungary did not sign the European Council’s joint statement tied to the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Speaking to Mandiner, Viktor Orban explained that he made this decision for two reasons. First, the document clearly pushed for Ukraine’s EU membership, which Hungarians rejected in the Voks 2025 consultative vote. Second, he believes Europe appears weak if it cannot resolve its war-related issues, yet comments from the sidelines on a US–Russia summit.

In a Facebook post earlier today, the Hungarian prime minister underscored that EU leaders were not even invited to the talks, making it particularly sad that they are trying to set conditions from the sidelines.