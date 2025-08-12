Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor a Patrióta Extrában: Az ukránok vesztettek, ezt a háborút Oroszország megnyerte + videó

Orbán ViktorEUEurópai TanácsminiszterelnökTrump
magyar

PM Orban to Brussels: Europe Must Not Be Weak

Europe cannot be pathetic and weak, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Mandiner in an interview, voicing sharp criticism and confirming he had vetoed a pro-Ukraine statement.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 12. 16:23
Prime Minister Viktor Orban appears on the online program Fighters' Hour for an interview with host Balazs Nemeth, July 28, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)
Hungary did not sign the European Council’s joint statement tied to the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Speaking to Mandiner, Viktor Orban explained that he made this decision for two reasons. First, the document clearly pushed for Ukraine’s EU membership, which Hungarians rejected in the Voks 2025 consultative vote. Second, he believes Europe appears weak if it cannot resolve its war-related issues, yet comments from the sidelines on a US–Russia summit.

In a Facebook post earlier today, the Hungarian prime minister underscored that EU leaders were not even invited to the talks, making it particularly sad that they are trying to set conditions from the sidelines.

The only reasonable move for the EU leadership would be to follow the example of the US-Russia meeting and initiate the convening of an EU-Russia summit. Let’s give peace a chance,

he posted.

"This is a conflict taking place in our own backyard. Europe must wake up and take the initiative," 

he emphasized in the interview.

Looking ahead to Friday’s Trump–Putin meeting, Orban expressed hope that it could help reduce the risk of a world war.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban appears on the online program Fighters' Hour for an interview with host Balazs Nemeth, July 28, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Fontos híreink

