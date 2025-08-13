Gulyás GergelyHarcosok Órájaálhírek
Gergely Gulyas: Tisza Party Is a Gathering of Traitors and Betrayers + Video

Is the Home Start Program dangerous? Are young people fleeing the country? Is the Democratic Coalition (DK) puling out? Or is all this just left-wing rhetoric? The truth is uncovered on Fighters' Hour.

Erős Hunor
2025. 08. 13. 16:07
Source: Facebook
Source: Facebook
Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, was the guest of the Fighters' Hour on Wednesday morning. As usual, Balazs Nemeth, spokesman for the Fidesz parliamentary group, joined his guest in exposing left-wing fake news.

Gergely Gulyas on Fighters' Hour (Source: YouTube)

Balazs Nemeth began with a warm-up topic, bringing up one of the Democratic Coalition leader’s initiatives, A Day with Klara Dobrev. "It’s not a nice thing to ruin tourism in Balatonlelle," because after the launch of this initiative, "on a perfectly good warm summer day, who would still want to go to Balatonlelle, where you run the risk of bumping into DK leader Klara Dobrev?"- Gergely Gulyas remarked. The minister expressed hope that local hospitality businesses will recover from what he jokingly called the Dobrev ordeal.

Why the DK Candidate ‘Withdrew’

Has the Democratic Coalition (DK) surrendered? - Balazs Nemeth asked, turning to the withdrawal of the DK's candidate in Kecskemet, 

"In the disputes between the Tisza Party and DK, every blow is landing in the right place,"

He noted how striking it was that the leftist-liberal outlets have forgotten they are supposed to report news, and instead are increasingly replacing it with political propaganda. "What happened here was that DK had a candidate whom they wanted to replace. The candidate knew this and preferred to 'die a heroic death'”. But because the leftist-liberal press has orders to write nice things about the Tisza Party, they framed the whole thing so that it would look good for the Tisza, saying the candidate wasn’t removed but simply stepped aside, as if no one would be running against Tisza's candidate, Gergely Gulyas said.

According to him, the leftist-liberal press calculates that it’s better for them if there’s just one left-wing formation, and that’s the Tisza Party. “From this follows that they want us — Fidesz — gone, and they’re willing to do anything to make that happen,” he added.

On wage increases, Gergely Gulyas pointed out that Minister of Public Administration Tibor Navracsics has already announced a 15 percent pay rise in regional public administration starting September 1, while the municipal sector saw a 15 percent increase on July 1. “Anyone writing about salaries in public administration cannot ignore this fact,” he stressed.

Constant Provocation

The Tisza Party is constantly stirring up trouble on health care issues, he said, citing as one example the claim that plumbers had been present in a hospital’s maternity ward.

"This is the level of provocation the Tisza Party has been reduced to,"

Gergely Gulyas said, adding that health care is one of those fields where the opposition everywhere in the world finds opportunities to attack.

“In Hungary, not even in this area can the opposition’s currently hyped party produce a single person capable of debating one of the government’s state secretaries. This shows clearly that all they have left is provocation.”

 It’s hard to imagine anything more hypocritical or less credible than the Tisza Party pretending to defend women’s honor,

the minister noted.

Hungary’s Position May Prevail

 The program also touched on foreign policy, including the upcoming Trump–Putin meeting. Gergely Gulyas remarked:

“We hope the moment of truth is coming soon. It may not be in full compliance with international law, and it may not even be entirely fair, but it will still be a moment of truth in the sense that the position Hungary has held for three and a half years in this conflict may finally prevail — namely, that peace must be achieved. That is the most important thing. Now we are in a situation where there may finally be a ceasefire and peace. We have been saying this for three and a half years, and until now it was practically a curse word. Since the United States got a new president, that has changed. Europe on its own is too weak to maintain its previous position. While European leaders still make an effort in words, they too are now talking about the importance of peace.”

The events show that the Americans and Russians have reached an agreement, or are very close. If this is the case, then the Europeans have not been given a say in the matter,

he noted, commenting on Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s attempt to arrange talks with the US president ahead of the Trump–Putin meeting.

European Politicians Must Change

The discussion also covered yesterday’s broadcast by the Patriot YouTube channel, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban and security analyst Gyorgy Nogradi shared their views on the Russia–Ukraine war and how it might end.

“I have the definite impression that Gyorgy Nogradi knows a bit more about the world than the entire editorial staff of 444. So the site’s claim that ‘Viktor Orban has sunk to Nogradi’s level’ is just another product of propaganda journalism. They should read the international press. This provincial mindset suggests they haven’t noticed that the United States has had a new president for over half a year. Even the NATO secretary general is now saying that peace cannot be achieved without Ukraine accepting — temporary — territorial losses. Not long ago, neither Mark Rutte nor anyone else in Western Europe would have said such a thing, but the world has changed, and European politicians have had to change as well,” Gergely Gulyas emphasized.

Viktor Orban did not have to change, because he took the correct position from the beginning. The left-wing press calls this being pro-Russian, but in reality, the prime minister’s position is pro-Hungary, pro-Europe, and pro-peace,

emphasized the minister heading the Prime Minister's Office.

No Conscription in Hungary

The program also addressed rumors that Hungary might reintroduce conscription. Gergely Gulyas said the government has made no such decision, though he confirmed that several European countries have already taken this step. He noted that the topic is currently the subject of long debates, and many support bringing it back in some form.

Even Manfred Weber supports the idea — something Peter Magyar refuses to hear. The show aired a clip of the German politician’s statement on the issue.

"The question here is whether he is so uninformed about the leader of the party whose parliamentary group he sits in or he is simply lying. Both are possible,"

Gergely Gulyas said.

Turning to military development, the minister said: “When it comes to opposition politicians, human stupidity has no limits, and in this respect, there is no difference between DK and the Tisza Party.”

A country developing its own armed forces is, in fact, ensuring it will not have to go to war. If others believe you can defend yourself, the likelihood you’ll have to engage in war drops significantly,

he explained.

On NATO’s expectation that member states spend 5 percent of GDP on defense, Gergely Gulyas clarified that the commitment is for five years and that the 5 percent requirement effectively means 3.5 percent for military development, with the remaining 1.5 percent counted as infrastructure spending that can also benefit the armed forces. In reality, Hungary already has enough projects in this category to account for that 1.5 percent,” he pointed out.

A Tisza Island in Transcarpathia

The program also discussed the emergence of a so-called Tisza Island (a local group of supporters) in Transcarpathia. Gergely Gulyas said this was part of the Tisza Party’s “organic development” as “a party of traitors and betrayers,” citing Peter Magyar and Kinga Kollar as examples.

An undercover Ukrainian agent can easily fit into this,

said Gulyas, adding that "one has in fact infiltrated the Tisza Party and feels quite at home there, surrounded by like-minded people.” 

When asked by a viewer why the Tisza Party is considered left-wing, Gulyas explained that traditional ideological lines have blurred worldwide. "The old pattern where socialist parties represent the working class and conservatives back business or free markets no longer exists in that form. In simple terms, the Tisza Party has adopted every demand of the Hungarian left without offering anything new. If anyone listens to their leaders and writes down what they say, it becomes clear that their statements are identical in substance to what DK's former and current leaders, Ferenc Gyurcsany or Klara Dobrev, have said countless times over the past years,” Gergely Gulyas pointed out.

Better to Be Young in Hungary Today

The minister also fielded questions about young people’s prospects.

“We can safely say that the opportunities for young Hungarians today are incomparably better than they were even a few years ago — and certainly better than before the regime change. The world has changed completely. Of course, there are negatives, but in this respect, it is absolutely true that today it’s good to be young in Hungary. If you look at what job prospects and incomes are available to a graduate now compared to years ago, you’ll see the situation has improved significantly,” he said.

The discussion turned to the government’s Home Start housing program. Gulyas argued that with a price ceiling in place, the program cannot drive real estate prices up. "This scheme is also a big help to the construction industry and the Hungarian economy. Even a propaganda outlet like Telex had to acknowledge that young people see it as relevant to their own lives, and even Telex cannot completely deny that this is a good and correct decision,”  said Gergely Gulyas.

The minister reiterated that the Home Start program cannot cause a serious increase in real estate prices, as there is an upper price limit for real estate purchases and square meter prices.

“Given the help a fixed 3 percent loan provides, only minimal price increases are possible. In fact, I would argue the opposite, that some people who used to build at over 1.5 million forints per square meter will now build for less, so the program may even have a price-reducing effect,” 

the minister concluded.

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas, minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office (Source: Facebook/Gergely Gulyas)

