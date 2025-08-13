Gergely Gulyas: Tisza Party Is a Gathering of Traitors and Betrayers + Video

Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office, was the guest of the Fighters' Hour on Wednesday morning. As usual, Balazs Nemeth, spokesman for the Fidesz parliamentary group, joined his guest in exposing left-wing fake news.

Gergely Gulyas on Fighters' Hour (Source: YouTube)

Balazs Nemeth began with a warm-up topic, bringing up one of the Democratic Coalition leader’s initiatives, A Day with Klara Dobrev. "It’s not a nice thing to ruin tourism in Balatonlelle," because after the launch of this initiative, "on a perfectly good warm summer day, who would still want to go to Balatonlelle, where you run the risk of bumping into DK leader Klara Dobrev?"- Gergely Gulyas remarked. The minister expressed hope that local hospitality businesses will recover from what he jokingly called the Dobrev ordeal.

Why the DK Candidate ‘Withdrew’

Has the Democratic Coalition (DK) surrendered? - Balazs Nemeth asked, turning to the withdrawal of the DK's candidate in Kecskemet,

"In the disputes between the Tisza Party and DK, every blow is landing in the right place,"

He noted how striking it was that the leftist-liberal outlets have forgotten they are supposed to report news, and instead are increasingly replacing it with political propaganda. "What happened here was that DK had a candidate whom they wanted to replace. The candidate knew this and preferred to 'die a heroic death'”. But because the leftist-liberal press has orders to write nice things about the Tisza Party, they framed the whole thing so that it would look good for the Tisza, saying the candidate wasn’t removed but simply stepped aside, as if no one would be running against Tisza's candidate, Gergely Gulyas said.

According to him, the leftist-liberal press calculates that it’s better for them if there’s just one left-wing formation, and that’s the Tisza Party. “From this follows that they want us — Fidesz — gone, and they’re willing to do anything to make that happen,” he added.

On wage increases, Gergely Gulyas pointed out that Minister of Public Administration Tibor Navracsics has already announced a 15 percent pay rise in regional public administration starting September 1, while the municipal sector saw a 15 percent increase on July 1. “Anyone writing about salaries in public administration cannot ignore this fact,” he stressed.