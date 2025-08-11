Plumbers Are Delivering Babies - Really?

"The fact is that political debate has moved into the online space — in Hungary, mainly to Facebook. In other countries, there’s no such concentration; there are more platforms. Here, Facebook is the arena for public discourse. Whoever wants to win has to be there and respond," Balazs Orban said in the live broadcast.

Referring to Peter Magyar, Balazs Orban remarked that if the leader of the opposition suffers from narcissistic personality disorder, that style of communication spreads to opposition activist circles as well. (Photo: Screenshot)

Yesterday, Peter Magyar claimed that plumbers were allowed into a delivery room during childbirth, but later Telex reported that the people entering were actually surgical assistants carrying out their usual duties. According to Balazs Orban, Tisza Party chief Magyar and his allies are using medical facilities for political battles — something hospital staff are not accustomed to.

Magyar and Allies Lost the Policy Debates — Only Agitation Remains

The PM's political director sees this as a symptom of the Tisza Party’s dead end: they aimed to showcase flaws in healthcare and present better solutions, but now they are avoiding debates because they have no competitive proposals, including on healthcare.

As a result, they have dropped substantive policy programs altogether, focusing only on agitation.

The government politician was also asked about Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ice cream outing with government critical political analyst Gabor Torok, which triggered online criticism of Torok's credibility.

A commenter suggested the hypothetical scenario: "Imagine, what would have happened if Torok had done what Peter Magyar had in the past (e.g., applauding Viktor Orban from the front row at Tusvanyos). The political director recalled that Magyar once praised the government with the same conviction and vigor he now uses to attack it. At the time, Magyar declared it has never been so good for young Hungarians.

Host Balazs Nemeth reminded viewers that there has already been an assassination plot against the Prime Minister.

Balazs Orban stressed that certain lines should never be crossed in public discourse — whether by artists or politicians.

Majka Concert and “Narcissistic” Peter Magyar

On the Majka concert controversy, Orban said people can have opinions, but boundaries should be respected. He claimed the current online frenzy has existed only since Peter Magyar entered politics last year.