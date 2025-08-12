The the war is claiming an ever-growing number of Ukrainian lives , and while President Zelensky is now prepared to send even the youngest to the front, there remains a class entirely exempt from such demands, carrying on their daily lives as though the war were not happening, V4NA reports. This is today's Ukraine.

Ukraine loves luxury (Source: V4NA)

The wealthy in Ukraine are not simply just avoiding conscription and forced enlistment through corruption, but are continuing their luxury lifestyle as if war were not raging. Several online videos show how the rich escape being sent to the frontlines — or, in worse cases, being forced to go there. Numerous videos have appeared on the internet about the brutality of forced conscriptions, but there are also recordings that make it clear: the wealthy, for the right price, are left alone by the recruitment officers.

Вчора ввечері в Ужгороді #ТЦК провели фільтраційні заходи в місті.



Забирали усіх чоловіків в заручники, щоб звільнити, отримуючи викуп.



Саме для цього впроваджена примусова мобілізація.



А жорстоке насильство застосовується для підвищення вартості викупу з полону грабіжників.… pic.twitter.com/MjPMQO41w2 — Wenden (@WendenGall) May 3, 2025

Expensive Cars, Luxury and Parties

In Ukraine’s major cities, the rich drive around in their luxury cars.