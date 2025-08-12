Rendkívüli

A Patrióta Extrában mondja el Orbán Viktor, hogy miként érhet véget a háború

háborúluxusZelenszkijorosz-ukrán háború
magyar

Ukraine: Luxury in the Shadow of Death

Opulence is thriving in Zelensky's country while the poor are being forced to the frontlines. Here's a lesser known aspect of life in Ukraine.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2025. 08. 12. 14:33
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The the war is claiming an ever-growing number of Ukrainian lives , and while President Zelensky is now prepared to send even the youngest to the front, there remains a class entirely exempt from such demands, carrying on their daily lives as though the war were not happening, V4NA reports. This is today's Ukraine.

Ukrajna szereti a luxust (Forrás: V4NA)
Ukraine loves luxury (Source: V4NA)

The wealthy in Ukraine are not simply just avoiding conscription and forced enlistment through corruption, but are continuing their luxury lifestyle as if war were not raging. Several online videos show how the rich escape being sent to the frontlines — or, in worse cases, being forced to go there. Numerous videos have appeared on the internet about the brutality of forced conscriptions, but there are also recordings that make it clear: the wealthy, for the right price, are left alone by the recruitment officers.

Expensive Cars, Luxury and Parties

In Ukraine’s major cities, the rich drive around in their luxury cars.

@rudnes.mp4 Carspotting in Kyiv, Ukraine🇺🇦 #carspotting #luxurycars #ukraine #kyiv ♬ оригинальный звук - rudnes📸

Their weekend parties, holidays and celebrations continue just as if there were no war.

@andrey_akula_odessa #ukraine🇺🇦❤️ #україна🇺🇦 #одеса #odesa #ukraine #одесити #одеситинамісці? #одесатікток🇺🇦 #одесса #одессамама #одесса2024 #одессатикток #одессаукраина #одессасегодня #одессаморе #odessa #odessatiktok #odessaukraine #odessaukraine🇺🇦 #ibiza #ibizalifestyle #ibiza2022 #ibiza2023 #ibizatattoo #ibizatattoostudio #ibizaparty #ibizasurabaya #ibizarocks #ibiza6l #ibizaodessa #ibizaodessa2023 #ibizaodessaclub #odessaibiza #ibizaodessaмореукраинаarkadia #ibizaodesa #ibizaodessa2024 #ібіца #ібіцаодеса #ібіца2023 #ібіцасьогодні #ібіцатур #ібіца2022 #ібіцааркадія #ібіца2024 #ібіца❤️ #аркадія #аркадіяодеса #аркадія2023 #аркадіяморе #аркадіясьогодні #аркадіяоренда #аркадія2024 #аркадіядім #аркадия #аркадияодесса #аркадия2024 #аркадиясити #аркадияпабг #аркадияхаус #аркадияодесса🌊👯‍♀️👑🌹😍 #аркадияаренда #тусовка #тусовкапорепосту #тусовщик #тусовщикигода #туса #тусаджуса #тусаночью #тусачеллендж #вечеринка #вечеринка90 #вечеринкадома #вечеринкавстиле90 #вечеринка90х #вечеринкаудалась #party #partytime #partygame #partywithvmas #partygirl #partywear #partywitheggy #partygames #partydress #partyroyale #girl #girls #girlfriend #girlpower #ukrainegirl #boys #boyslove #boysplanet #boysoverflowers #boyfriends #boy #boyfriendcheck #boyorgirl #loveyou #lover #lovely #lover #loveyourself #loveislove #lovesong #lovesong ♬ оригинальный звук - Andrey_Akula_Odessa 🇺🇦

In Odessa, even during the war, certain nightclubs have been operating at full capacity, and seaside parties remain a regular occurrence to this day.

@andrey_akula_odessa #ukrainiens🇺🇦 #djlutique #одесити #guerrero #guerrera #ukraine🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 #одеса #ukraine #odesa #odessatiktok #odessaukraine #dj #djs #djremix #djmariio #djangelx #djmie #djalilpalermo #djarana #djkhaled #odessanow #odesssamama #одесса #одеситинамісці? #одеситивтікток #тусовка #тусовкидоутра #тусовки #тусовкапорепосту #тусовка_тик_тока🔥🔥🔥 #тусовкавсаду #тусовкадома#тусовкаогонь #аркадія #аркадіяодеса #аркадіяморе #аркадія2023 #аркадіяпляж #派对#派对房 #派对ktv #パーティー#パーティースター #パーティードレス #パーティー料理 ♬ оригинальный звук - Andrey_Akula_Odessa 🇺🇦

The participants of these luxury gatherings are not at all troubled by the fact that large numbers of people are dying in the war.

@andrey_akula_odessa #andrey_akula_odessa #минутаюмора😂 #шуткиприколы😄 #akula #andrey #andrey_akula #андрей_акула_одесса #Андрій #андрійакулаодеса🇺🇦 #Одеса #андрійакула #andrey_akula_odesa #немногоюмора #Andrey_Akula_Odessa#мемы #мемчик #смешныевидео #смешныемоментыблогеров #смешныеролики #смешныесторис #смешныемоменты #юмор2025лучшее😂😂😂😘🥰 #шуткиприколы #шуткиюмор #шуткиза300 #шуткиприколы😄 #шуткисмешные #анекдоты #анекдотысмешные #анекдоты😁приколы😄юмор😅 #анекдотывтопе #юморшоу #Odesa #odesa #odessatx #odessatiktok #odessaukraine #odessaukraine🇺🇦 #odessanow #odessamama #красиво #красивоевидео #красивоетело #красивоепоздравление #красивоеисполнение #красивоелицо #красивоеплатье #красивоевидео😍 #красивоефото #beatiu #beatifull #beatifulflowers #beautifulpeople #beautifulthings #beautifulplaces #beautifulsong #beatifulwomen #beatifulboy #beatifuldestinations #красиваяфигура #красиваяжизнь #красиваякожа #красиваяженщина #красиваяприческа #красиваяпара #красиваямузыка #красиваяпесня #красивая #красивыелюди #красивыеглаза #красивыеместаукраины #красивыевидео #красивыеместа #ibiza #ibiza2022 #ibizalifestyle #ibiza2023 #ibizatattoo #ibizatattoostudio #ibizaparty #ibizasurabaya #ibizarocks #ibiza2024#ibiza2025 #ibizaodessa #ibizaodessaclub #ibizaclubs #ibizaodessaмореукраинаarkadia #odessaibiza #одесса #одессамама #одессатикток #одессаукраина #одессасегодня #одессаморе #одессапривоз #одессареки #одесса2024 #одессасейчас #одеса🇺🇦 #одессаукраина #одесатікток🇺🇦 #одесити #одеситка #одеситинамісці? #одеситивтікток #одесский #одесскийюмор #одесскийколорит #одесскийговор #одесскийтикток #одесскийпароход #одесскийтиктокер #одесскийдворик #одесскийворкаутер #одесскийтрамвай #тусовка #тусовки #тусовкапорепосту #тусовочка #тусово4ка #тусовкавсаду #тусовкадома #тусовкаогонь #тусовка_тик_тока🔥🔥🔥 #тусовказа30 #тусовщица #тусовщики #тусовщикипоймут #тусовщикигода #ибица #ибицаодесса #аркадия #аркадияодесса #аркадия2024 #аркадиясити #аркадияхаус #аркадияодесса🌊👯‍♀️👑🌹😍 #аркадияаренда #каманина #каманинаодесса #каманинааренда #каманинажемчужина #каманинаваркадии #каманинаутро #одессакаманина ♬ оригинальный звук - Andrey_Akula_Odessa 🇺🇦

Corruption and Opulent Lifestyle

It recently emerged that one of the heads of the Ukrainian customs authority — Anatolii Komar — lives a lavish lifestyle- especially when compared to his official income: he owns a new home that could basically be considered a palace, he drives an expensive car and sends his children to a school where the high tuition fees are affordable to only a few. Another case has also stirred considerable public outrage recently: while Ukraine struggles under the burden of war, and donations arrive from all over the world to aid the country, the family of the founder of one of the best-known Ukrainian charities enjoys a life of luxury. The head of the Serhii Pritula Foundation, whom the Western press has often portrayed as a civilian hero, has, according to his social media, taken exotic holidays and surrounded himself with luxury goods in his everyday life. Mr. Pritula is also known in Ukraine as a television personality, and while he himself lives an opulent lifestyle and no one seeks to drag him to the front, he even questioned the existence of forced conscription in an interview.

The French Le Monde has previously highlighted that several Ukrainian oligarchs had fled the war to the French Riviera. There, they live in lavish villas — hardly like most Ukrainian refugees, who often set out for the unknown with just a suitcase.

Cover photo: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hegyi Zoltán
idezojelekEurópai Unió

Hadijelentés a migrációs frontról

Hegyi Zoltán avatarja

HETI AGYRÉMEK – Az illegális migrációt illetően akadnak már biztató jelek Nyugat-Európában.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu