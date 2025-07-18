A Tragedy That Became a Symbol

The center specifically highlights the case of Jozsef Sebestyen, who — as they write — was a Hungarian and EU citizen and became a victim of brutal mobilization. The father of two was physically assaulted during forced conscription and died from his injuries.

The soldiers mocked him and recorded a video of him begging for his life while lying on the ground, the statement says.

While Ukrainian authorities deny any wrongdoing, the European Union remains silent, even though, as the Center for Fundamental Rights emphasizes, this was the humiliation and death of an EU citizen caused by the abuse of power by a state agency.

Not an Isolated Case

The Center for Fundamental Rights argues that the tragedy of Jozsef Sebestyen is not a one-off incident. Increasing numbers of reports and videos are surfacing that show conscription by force, police harassment, and abductions, often targeting those who refuse to fight on the front lines.

The statement recalls that Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, also expressed serious concern regarding Ukraine’s mobilization practices. In his July remarks, O’Flaherty spoke of torture, inhumane treatment, and deaths, stating that zero tolerance must be shown for all violations, especially in a country that aspires to join the European Union.