According to the Center for Fundamental Rights, a systemic human rights crisis is unfolding behind Ukraine’s forced conscription practices, with one of the main victims being the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. The statement points out that President Zelensky’s government is not only breaching international agreements but also disregarding Ukraine’s constitution by using force and humiliating methods to compel the country's citizens to do military service.
Forced Conscription, Humiliation, Deaths – Ukraine’s Military Draft System Built on Violations
Ukraine is conscripting civilians with brutal methods, often using force, warns the Center for Fundamental Rights in its latest statement. Ukraine's mobilization violates not only human rights, but also Ukraine's constitution and laws, the organization argues. The Hungarians living in Transcarpathia are in a particularly vulnerable position – a tragic example of this is the case of Jozsef Sebestyen.
A Tragedy That Became a Symbol
The center specifically highlights the case of Jozsef Sebestyen, who — as they write — was a Hungarian and EU citizen and became a victim of brutal mobilization. The father of two was physically assaulted during forced conscription and died from his injuries.
The soldiers mocked him and recorded a video of him begging for his life while lying on the ground, the statement says.
While Ukrainian authorities deny any wrongdoing, the European Union remains silent, even though, as the Center for Fundamental Rights emphasizes, this was the humiliation and death of an EU citizen caused by the abuse of power by a state agency.
Not an Isolated Case
The Center for Fundamental Rights argues that the tragedy of Jozsef Sebestyen is not a one-off incident. Increasing numbers of reports and videos are surfacing that show conscription by force, police harassment, and abductions, often targeting those who refuse to fight on the front lines.
The statement recalls that Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, also expressed serious concern regarding Ukraine’s mobilization practices. In his July remarks, O’Flaherty spoke of torture, inhumane treatment, and deaths, stating that zero tolerance must be shown for all violations, especially in a country that aspires to join the European Union.
Violations of International and Constitutional Law
The center points out that Ukraine repeatedly violates:
- the European Convention on Human Rights,
- the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights,
- and its own constitution, specifically Articles 3, 28, 102, and 116.
Although Ukrainian law allows for administrative proceedings for evading military service, it does not permit the disproportionate, violent, and humiliating treatment that has become common in recent months. Cruel acts, serious bodily harm, and even fatal assaults, such as in the case of Jozsef Sebestyen, constitute gross violations of international human rights standards.
EU Remains Silent, Kyiv Denies
According to the Center for Fundamental Rights, in any country — and especially one seeking EU membership — any abuse by the state or authorities should be followed by a transparent investigation based on the rule of law, with those responsible held criminally accountable. The statement underscores that this would be even more justified when the victim is a member of a vulnerable national minority and when ethnicity was presumably one of the motivating factors behind the crime.
Instead, Ukraine denies the accusations, Brussels remains silent, and EU leaders fail to take action, even though a Hungarian EU citizen was beaten to death by Ukrainian soldiers, the statement emphasizes.
Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
