Jozsef Sebestyen, a Hungarian man from Berehove (Beregszasz), was forcibly conscripted and died as a consequence of abuse suffered at the hands of military recruiters. According to a newly surfaced video, the Ukrainian abductors tortured him and hurled vulgar insults at him. The video also contains audio of a conversation between the brutal recruiters and Jozsef Sebestyen.

1st Person: If we let him go into the city, will he still crawl like this?

2nd Person: No, he’ll stand up on his feet right away.

Jozsef: I can’t take it anymore. I can’t! Are you filming this?

1st Person (with Transcarpathian Rusyn accent): Sveta, come heal him.

Jozsef: Yes, I accept, let her help me.

2nd Person: Sveta is coming soon, she’ll take care of him.

Jozsef: Let her come, I really feel terrible.

1st Person: Come here, Sveta, there’s something you need to fix here.

As previously reported, Jozsef Sebestyen, the Hungarian man from Beregszasz, was forcibly drafted and died due to abuse by recruitment officers. Before his death, he described the circumstances:

Along with many others, they took us to a forest and started beating us. The blows were mainly aimed at the head and torso. They said if I didn’t sign something, they would ‘reduce me to zero.’ It hurt a lot; I couldn’t move,

he wrote, adding:

Some soldiers threw me into the mud to sleep there. The next morning, they took me to the gate and said, ‘Get lost and go home.’ I walked back to Berehove on foot. I don’t know why, but I ended up in a psychiatric hospital, where the police were called,

The 45-year-old Hungarian man from Transcarpathia also emphasized that he felt worse with each passing day.

Ukraine Denies Everything

Despite accounts from Jozsef Sebestyen and his family, and the video evidence, Ukrainian authorities deny all allegations of brutal abuse and the tragic death of the Hungarian man. Ukraine’s foreign ministry harshly criticized reports in the Hungarian press claiming that Jozsef Sebestyen’s death was caused by abuse during military mobilization. According to Ukrainian officials, these claims are manipulations serving the Kremlin’s interests.