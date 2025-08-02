Rendkívüli

Kneecap Scandal: Sziget Festival Founder’s Arab Friend Says Hungary Should Also Admit Migrants

A few years ago, Mazen Al-Ramahi, the Arab businessman linked to the Kneecap rap group scandal, praised Germany’s migration policy, despite it leading to social unrest. Al-Ramahi, a Jordanian-born entrepreneur with close ties to Sziget Festival founder Karoly Gerendai, also said that he believes Hungary should admit migrants.

2025. 08. 02. 16:47
Sziget Festival founder Karoly Gerendai (Photo: MTI/Marton Monus)
Al-Ramahi, now in the spotlight due to the scandal involving the antisemitic, pro-Palestinian rap group Kneecap banned from Hungary, spoke in a past interview in strong support of migration policies that have been widely criticized for causing crime waves. He indicated that Hungary, in his view, should also open its doors to migrants. The Arab businessman further praised Germany’s migration model, saying the country was right to let in millions of immigrants:

Germany has seen good results by accepting one million people. The state invested a lot into bringing them in, educating and training them. Tax revenues increased because more people were in jobs. The budget deficit went down. Now they’re considering needing three million more. I’m not saying migration is the only right path, but every country is trying to find a solution. Hungary doesn’t want mass immigration. But then what’s the solution? Even with Hungary's increased minimum wage, Western salaries are still much higher.

Was Al-Ramahi Behind Sziget’s Push for the Kneecap Concert?

Al-Ramahi’s name began circulating in the Hungarian press after speculation arose that he may have influenced the Sziget Festival organizers’ insistence on holding a Kneecap concert in Budapest — despite the group being banned from the country due to antisemitism, pro-Palestinian activism, and public praise for Hezbollah. The media has linked this to the good relationship between Al-Ramahi and Sziget founder Karoly Gerendai, especially since Al-Ramahi is widely known to support the Palestinian cause.

The Jordanian-born businessman, who became a billionaire in Hungary during the 1990s, even attempted to organize a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Budapest, which was ultimately not permitted by the police.

Gerendai, however, says that there is no basis for any of this in reality. 

Gerendai denies any business ties with Al-Ramahi, although it is a fact that his restaurant, Costes Downtown, operates within Al-Ramahi’s hotel, the Prestige Hotel.

A National Security Risk?

Gergely Gulyas recently confirmed at a government press conference that Al-Ramahi has been on the radar of Hungary’s intelligence services for some time. The minister heading the Hungarian prime minister's office did not disclose further details or the reasons behind the surveillance. However, information available on the internet suggests the Jordanian businessman may be indirectly linked to questionable organizations, including Palestinian initiatives. According to NGO Monitor, Joy Hotels Ltd — a company owned by Al-Ramahi — contributed 10,000 euros in late 2021 to a pro-Palestinian initiative.

On the Same Platform as Soros's Organizations and Radical Palestinian Groups

The main sponsor of that initiative was the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy (PIPD), a group linked to George Soros. Other funders included the Soros's Open Society Foundations and Avaaz, both of which attempted to influence Hungary’s 2018 elections.

More striking is that in 2018, Al-Ramahi reportedly lobbied European socialists in the European Parliament to push for official recognition of Palestine.

Several NGOs that supported the same initiative as Al-Ramahi have been classified by Israel as terrorist organizations, including Addameer and Al-Haq, which are part of a network operated by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a group designated as a terrorist organization.

