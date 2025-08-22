Rendkívüli

Video Emerges of Attack on Druzhba Oil Pipeline

The Druzhba (“Friendship”) oil pipeline has come under attack for the third time in recent weeks, this time near the Russian–Belarusian border, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reported in a social media post. The 4,000-kilometer pipeline, one of the world’s largest oil transport systems, plays a critical role in Central Europe’s energy supply. Hungary continues to rely on it for the bulk of its crude oil imports.

Section of the Druzhba ("Friendship") crude oil pipeline (Photo: AFP) Forrás: AFP
“Oil deliveries to Hungary have once again been suspended,” Peter Szijjarto reported in a post on Facebook.

Magyarország
Oil deliveries to Hungary have once again been suspended, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted (Source:Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

The latest incident follows two earlier attacks this month. The first strike, in early August, hit the Russian section of the pipeline and halted shipments to Hungary and Slovakia for several days. A few days later, another attack on Belarusian territory again caused major disruptions.

The third suspension, Hungarian officials warn, highlights how the war is increasingly targeting critical energy infrastructure, posing a direct threat to the Hungary's energy security.

Built by the Soviet Union in the 1960s, the Druzhba system, one of the largest in the world, carries crude oil from Russia into Europe along two main branches: one to Germany and Poland, the other to Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

It still provides the vast majority of Hungary's oil supply, so the pipeline plays a key role in the coutry's energy security. However, in recent months it has come under repeated military attacks.

While Hungarian households are currently not at immediate risk, thanks to national reserves covering roughly three months of consumption, energy policy analyst Oliver Hortay of the Szazadveg Foundation warned that 

political solutions are urgently needed as Hungary cannot be left vulnerable to threats against critical infrastructure.

Budapest has consistently rejected efforts to draw it into the war and opposes any attempt to exert pressure by undermining its energy security. 

The Hungarian government has called for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, stressing that attacks on energy supplies endanger not only Hungary but stability across Europe.

Ensuring secure and uninterrupted energy deliveries remains a “fundamental national interest,” Hungarian officials say, adding that all available diplomatic and technical measures will be used to shield consumers from the conflict’s fallout.

Cover photo: Section of the Druzhba ("Friendship") crude oil pipeline (Photo: AFP)

