Video Emerges of Attack on Druzhba Oil Pipeline

“Oil deliveries to Hungary have once again been suspended,” Peter Szijjarto reported in a post on Facebook.

Oil deliveries to Hungary have once again been suspended, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto posted (Source:Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

The latest incident follows two earlier attacks this month. The first strike, in early August, hit the Russian section of the pipeline and halted shipments to Hungary and Slovakia for several days. A few days later, another attack on Belarusian territory again caused major disruptions.

The third suspension, Hungarian officials warn, highlights how the war is increasingly targeting critical energy infrastructure, posing a direct threat to the Hungary's energy security.