On the Ngotransparency.eu website, anyone can do a search to find out whether a specific political activist group or NGO received funding from Brussels between 2019 and 2023.

Additionally, with just one click, users can see which activist groups in a particular country received financial support from the European Commission.

The published data is based on documents obtained from the European Commission, Csaba Domotor explained.

The numbers are shocking: between 2019 and 2023, the European Commission signed 37 thousand such contracts totaling 17 billion euros, which equals about 6,800 billion forints,

What has been created is exactly like the American USAID, which was suspended because behind its high-sounding goals was actually a liberal funding machine,

He stated that while the list does include organizations that carry out genuine civil sector activities,"they make up only a small minority, and they are not the ones receiving the large amounts of funding." Despite what liberal opinion leaders and decision-makers say, what has been created has absolutely nothing to do with civil society in the classic sense, Csaba Domotor pointed out.

He pointed out that civil society is built from the bottom up, self-organized and represents certain groups in society. In contrast, this network was created top-down, has no social roots, does not convey the voice of specific social groups to Brussels, but rather transmits the will of the Brussels elite to every corner of Europe. So they engage in political activity without a mandate from voters, using taxpayers' money, and working against the will and interests of the voters, he pointed out.

He also noted that a recent report from the European Court of Auditors concluded that many of the funded organizations wouldn’t survive on their own without financial support from Brussels.

Furthermore, a large number of these organizations are registered in Brussels, which clearly indicates they are closely tied to the EU's institutional system in Brussels,

