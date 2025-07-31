Peter Magyar One Year In: Fully Aligned with Pro-Migration and Pro-Gender Policies + Video

Manfred Weber has little reason to complain when assessing the first year of the Tisza Party’s MEPs. They’ve followed through on the agreement he made with party chief Peter Magyar last summer. In this installment of our series, we examine how Tisza's EU representatives have blended smoothly into the globalist agenda supporting mass migration and LGBTQ advocacy.

In recent months, Tisza MEPs voted on multiple occasions in favor of EU proposals promoting the implementation of the controversial Migration Pact, which many governments argue encourages illegal immigration.

According to past voting records, Peter Magyar’s delegation not only supported the package containing mandatory resettlement quotas, but also rejected border protection measures and backed punitive action against Hungary.

Tisza MEPs Support Pro-Immigration Measures

For instance, in October 2024, during the vote on the EU’s 2025 budget, Tisza's MEPs voted for the swift implementation of the Migration Pact — a document widely criticized by many governments — which explicitly encourages illegal immigration. The proposal they supported included an additional €25 million to strengthen the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, stating clearly that this was “necessary to ensure the proper and swift implementation of the pact.”

Supporting EU Sanctions Against Hungary

Tisza MEPs also backed proposals supporting the European Court of Justice’s €200 million fine against Hungary for implementing border control procedures. They, however, did not support a proposal to allocate €2 billion in EU funding to help cover the costs of Hungary’s border fence construction and protection.

The Migration Pact also contains the controversial quota system, which would financial penalize countries that refuse to accept migrants — a clear endorsement of Brussels's migration policy,

which the Tisza Party’s votes supported, according to official records.

Everyone Is Welcome

Tisza MEP Eszter Lakos not only voted for pro-migration measures but also publicly stated that Hungary should obey Brussels and pay the harsh migration fine. In the video (from 5:46), she emphasized Hungary must comply.