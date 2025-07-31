propagandaTisza PártMagyarországMagyar Péter
magyar

Peter Magyar One Year In: Fully Aligned with Pro-Migration and Pro-Gender Policies + Video

Over the past year, Peter Magyar and his fellow Tisza Party MEPs have quickly and seamlessly aligned themselves with the liberal, globalist policies of the European People’s Party (EPP). They have so far carried out the tasks assigned to them by EPP President Manfred Weber with flying colors — including supporting the EU’s key positions on migration policy and the propagation of LGBTQ propaganda. This is the third part of our series reviewing Peter Magyar’s first year.

Munkatársunktól
2025. 07. 31. 17:06
Peter Magyar, head of the Tisza Party (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Manfred Weber has little reason to complain when assessing the first year of the Tisza Party’s MEPs. They’ve followed through on the agreement he made with party chief Peter Magyar last summer. In this installment of our series, we examine how Tisza's EU representatives have blended smoothly into the globalist agenda supporting mass migration and LGBTQ advocacy.

In recent months, Tisza MEPs voted on multiple occasions in favor of EU proposals promoting the implementation of the controversial Migration Pact, which many governments argue encourages illegal immigration.

According to past voting records, Peter Magyar’s delegation not only supported the package containing mandatory resettlement quotas, but also rejected border protection measures and backed punitive action against Hungary.

Tisza MEPs Support Pro-Immigration Measures

For instance, in October 2024, during the vote on the EU’s 2025 budget, Tisza's MEPs voted for the swift implementation of the Migration Pact — a document widely criticized by many governments — which explicitly encourages illegal immigration. The proposal they supported included an additional €25 million to strengthen the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, stating clearly that this was “necessary to ensure the proper and swift implementation of the pact.”

Supporting EU Sanctions Against Hungary

Tisza MEPs also backed proposals supporting the European Court of Justice’s €200 million fine against Hungary for implementing border control procedures. They, however, did not support a proposal to allocate €2 billion in EU funding to help cover the costs of Hungary’s border fence construction and protection.

 

The Migration Pact also contains the controversial quota system, which would financial penalize countries that refuse to accept migrants — a clear endorsement of Brussels's migration policy, 

which the Tisza Party’s votes supported, according to official records.

Everyone Is Welcome

Tisza MEP Eszter Lakos not only voted for pro-migration measures but also publicly stated that Hungary should obey Brussels and pay the harsh migration fine. In the video (from 5:46), she emphasized Hungary must comply.

This pro-immigration stance aligns with the TISZA Party’s worldview. In an interview, MEP Dora David made it clear that supporting the pact was intentional. Peter Magyar's colleague, praised multicultural societies and declared:

We have to change our attitude — we should not exclude anyone, we should welcome everyone.

Tisza Agrees with Support for LGBTQ Agenda

Beyond migration, Tisza Party representatives have also fully backed Brussels's pro-LGBTQ policies. During the EU budget vote, Magyar’s team supported increased funding for LGBTQ programs. This is consistent with the party’s position, as its leader has recently voiced support for adoption rights for same-sex couples.

Tisza MEPs also supported a resolution clause calling for sufficient EU funding to promote women's rights, sexual and reproductive health, and LGBTQ rights, 

along with stronger support for civil society organizations, human rights advocacy groups, and the work of journalists in these fields — especially in countries where, according to the resolution, these rights are under threat. All Tisza MEPs voted in favor of the proposal — with the exception of Peter Magyar, who was absent.

To be continued...

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Tóth Tamás Antal
idezojelekvértestvér

Helyreigazítás: ukrán és magyar egy vérből valók vagyunk

Tóth Tamás Antal avatarja

Zelenszkij nagykövete szerint nemcsak egy vérből valók vagyunk, de a DNS-ünk is egy.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.