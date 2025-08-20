PM Orban took to social media to assess the EU summit, where – in his view – several important conclusions were reached. He underlined that it has been proven that the danger of World War III can only be reduced by a Trump–Putin meeting, while the policy of sanctions and isolation has been a complete failure. He also stated that the conflict can only be resolved through diplomacy, and that Ukraine’s EU membership does not constitute a security guarantee.
PM Orban: It's Been Proven That Only a Trump–Putin Meeting Can Reduce the Risk of World War III
Following the EU summit, Hungary's prime minister emphasized on his social media that - in his view - the risk of war can only be reduced through talks between Trump and Putin. According to the Hungarian premier, the policy of isolation has failed, and Ukraine’s EU membership does not provide security guarantees. PM Orban is urging further negotiations and a Europe–Russia summit.
PM Orban urges continuation
Hungary supports the continuation of Trump–Putin talks and proposes that the EU initiate a Europe–Russia summit. As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump , and several European leaders met in Washington to discuss ending the Russia–Ukraine war and to negotiate security guarantees. However, the Russian and Ukrainian positions remain very far apart.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: Zoltan Fisher)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Communications Chief: Trump Is the President of Peace + Video
There are three lessons here.
Fighters’ Hour: “The National Holiday Cannot Be a Red Rag!”
Tuesday’s guests were Zoltan Kovacs and Tamas Menczer.
Brussels Is Risking the Disintegration of the EU
According to the geopolitical analyst, Ukraine’s entry threatens to tear the EU apart.
Hatred Pours Out in Tisza Party Groups
Magyar Peter’s supporters are going further and further.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Communications Chief: Trump Is the President of Peace + Video
There are three lessons here.
Fighters’ Hour: “The National Holiday Cannot Be a Red Rag!”
Tuesday’s guests were Zoltan Kovacs and Tamas Menczer.
Brussels Is Risking the Disintegration of the EU
According to the geopolitical analyst, Ukraine’s entry threatens to tear the EU apart.
Hatred Pours Out in Tisza Party Groups
Magyar Peter’s supporters are going further and further.