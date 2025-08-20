Rendkívüli

PM Orban: It's Been Proven That Only a Trump–Putin Meeting Can Reduce the Risk of World War III

Following the EU summit, Hungary's prime minister emphasized on his social media that - in his view - the risk of war can only be reduced through talks between Trump and Putin. According to the Hungarian premier, the policy of isolation has failed, and Ukraine’s EU membership does not provide security guarantees. PM Orban is urging further negotiations and a Europe–Russia summit.

2025. 08. 20. 11:09
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: Zoltan Fisher)
PM Orban took to social media to assess the EU summit, where – in his view – several important conclusions were reached. He underlined that it has been proven that the danger of World War III can only be reduced by a Trump–Putin meeting, while the policy of sanctions and isolation has been a complete failure. He also stated that the conflict can only be resolved through diplomacy, and that Ukraine’s EU membership does not constitute a security guarantee.

PM Viktor Orban. Source: Facebook

 

PM Orban urges continuation

Hungary supports the continuation of Trump–Putin talks and proposes that the EU initiate a Europe–Russia summit. As previously reported, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump , and several European leaders met in Washington to discuss ending the Russia–Ukraine war and to negotiate security guarantees. However, the Russian and Ukrainian positions  remain very far apart.

 

Cover photo: Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: Zoltan Fisher)

