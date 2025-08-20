PM Orban: It's Been Proven That Only a Trump–Putin Meeting Can Reduce the Risk of World War III

PM Orban took to social media to assess the EU summit, where – in his view – several important conclusions were reached. He underlined that it has been proven that the danger of World War III can only be reduced by a Trump–Putin meeting, while the policy of sanctions and isolation has been a complete failure. He also stated that the conflict can only be resolved through diplomacy, and that Ukraine’s EU membership does not constitute a security guarantee.

PM Viktor Orban. Source: Facebook