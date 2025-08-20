békeMenczer TamásMagyar Péter
magyar

Tamas Menczer: Oh Dear, the Ground Slipped Out From Under Peti…

Peter Magyar announced that it is not PM Orban who wants peace, but Ursula. “You shouldn’t spend so much time in the sun during a heatwave,” Tamas Menczer, the communications director of the Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance wrote on his social media. He added: “The fact that Peti cannot foresee events in global politics is hardly surprising. Even his handlers in Brussels appear to be failing at this.”

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 20. 14:41
Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI)
Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As he put it, Peter Magyar does not even understand what everyone can see, which is more than unpleasant. Mr. Menczer emphasized:

There is a chance for peace because Trump won in America and negotiated with Putin. (As Viktor Orban predicted in advance.) Ursula and her friends have done nothing for peace in three and a half years. They are now staring like fish in a bag, without a card in hand, begging at most for a chair at Trump’s table

The politician also wrote that “Peti thinks we should initiate making Budapest the location for the Putin–Zelensky peace talks.”

I’ll help Peti out here. Not now, but 3 and a half years ago, we offered Budapest as a venue for peace talks. Trump is setting a serious pace, taking large steps toward peace. In Brussels, they are now learning—once again—the old saying that Viktor Orban is not right, but will be right,

– Tamas Menczer concluded.

 

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekpöcs

Péter intézkedik

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Így megy ez odaát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.