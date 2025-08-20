Tamas Menczer: Oh Dear, the Ground Slipped Out From Under Peti…

As he put it, Peter Magyar does not even understand what everyone can see, which is more than unpleasant. Mr. Menczer emphasized:

There is a chance for peace because Trump won in America and negotiated with Putin. (As Viktor Orban predicted in advance.) Ursula and her friends have done nothing for peace in three and a half years. They are now staring like fish in a bag, without a card in hand, begging at most for a chair at Trump’s table

The politician also wrote that “Peti thinks we should initiate making Budapest the location for the Putin–Zelensky peace talks.”

I’ll help Peti out here. Not now, but 3 and a half years ago, we offered Budapest as a venue for peace talks. Trump is setting a serious pace, taking large steps toward peace. In Brussels, they are now learning—once again—the old saying that Viktor Orban is not right, but will be right,

– Tamas Menczer concluded.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer (Photo: MTI)