Trump is unwavering – he wants peace

According to Mr. Menczer, the second lesson is that it has now been revealed that everything the pro-war advocates had claimed about the impossibility of peace was misleading. The third lesson, he said, is that European leaders are now forced to appear before Trump, who is clearly the decisive actor. In the communications director’s view, these politicians did nothing for peace over the past three and a half years, and therefore they have failed. Now Trump is deciding Europe’s future over their heads, while they should long ago have been preparing a Europe–Russia summit, as PM Orban had urged.