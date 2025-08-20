Tamas Menczer, the communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance emphasized that Donald Trump is advancing toward peace with great momentum; something he's always represented “as the president of peace”. Regarding the recent talks in Washington, the communications chief drew three lessons. Mr. Menczer said the first lesson is that for years we kept hearing: peace is unattainable. We were told there are no conditions, that you cannot negotiate with the Russians, therefore an agreement is impossible. In contrast, he asserted, it was always obvious that this was a false claim, since peace is a matter of political decision. And Trump has made that decision — he wants peace, and he acts accordingly.
Communications Chief: Trump Is the President of Peace + Video
According to Tamas Menczer, Donald Trump is moving decisively toward peace, while European leaders have failed. The communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance believes that peace is a matter of political choice, and Trump has already made that choice. In his view, EU leaders were inactive for years, and now decisions are being made over their heads.
Trump is unwavering – he wants peace
According to Mr. Menczer, the second lesson is that it has now been revealed that everything the pro-war advocates had claimed about the impossibility of peace was misleading. The third lesson, he said, is that European leaders are now forced to appear before Trump, who is clearly the decisive actor. In the communications director’s view, these politicians did nothing for peace over the past three and a half years, and therefore they have failed. Now Trump is deciding Europe’s future over their heads, while they should long ago have been preparing a Europe–Russia summit, as PM Orban had urged.
They lied all along. They said peace is not possible. But. It. Is. Three lessons after yesterday’s talks,
– Mr. Menczer wrote in connection with the video.
Previously, Magyar Nemzet also published a piece on what is blocking peace between Russia and Ukraine. In it Zoltan Kiszelly, director of political analysis at Szazadveg, provided answers to our questions.
Cover photo: Donald Trump at the Washington summit (Photo: AFP)
