PM Orban Joins the Celebration As Fireworks Show Lights Up Budapest

Prime Minister Viktor Orban didn’t miss out on the nation’s grandest party: the traditional August 20 fireworks show. He shared a photo of the dazzling display on his social media page, adding a simple but festive message:

Happy Birthday, Hungary!

And what a show it was. More than 45,000 pyrotechnic effects lit up the skies above the Danube, transforming Budapest into a sea of color and light. Once again,

in 2025, the capital hosted Europe’s largest fireworks display.

The spectacle drew an enormous crowd. The bridges, embankments and downtown streets were packed to the brim as hundreds of thousands of people gathered to watch the sky ignite in a breathtaking celebration of Hungary’s national holiday.