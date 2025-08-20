Alapjogokért KözpontHUN-RENAmerikai Egyesült Államok
It Is Our National Duty to Remember Our Scientific Greats

Hungary has produced numerous scientific luminaries over the past centuries. Remembering Hungary’s scientific achievements is a national duty. It was precisely with this remembrance and awareness in mind that the traveling exhibition Marslakók – Hungarian Scientists and Nobel Laureates was created, organized by the Hungarian Brand Cultural Association, under the patronage of the Center for Fundamental Rights and with the support of the HUN-REN Hungarian Research Network. After Budapest, the exhibition will later be shown to audiences across Europe and the United States.

Brém-Nagy Márton
2025. 08. 20. 16:37
The interactive 'Martians – Hungarian Scientists and Nobel Laureates' traveling exhibition at Budapest's Vörösmarty Square (Photo: Zoltan Havran)
Back in the day, many Hungarian scientists found themselves in a position where they had to leave the country. A significant portion of these brilliant minds chose the United States, and they did so at a critical historical moment. During World War II, there was an unparalleled need for scientific minds such as physicist Ede Teller. Due to their strange language and perhaps even stranger way of thinking, these Hungarian geniuses were only referred to as “Martians” by members of the American scientific community.

A magyar tudósok és nemzeti sikerei kiköltöztek az utcára
Hungarian scientists and their national achievements showcased in the streets. Photo: Zoltan Havran

It is no coincidence, then, that the traveling exhibition showcasing the achievements and life paths of our greats, organized by the Hungarian Brand Cultural Association with the patronage of the Center for Fundamental Rights and the support of the HUN-REN Hungarian Research Network, is named Martians  – Hungarian Scientists and Nobel Laureates.

During the opening, it was repeatedly emphasized that there is no better way to showcase our scientific excellence and their work than through an exhibition visible on the streets, allowing not only Budapest residents but also foreign tourists to gain a picture of Hungarian achievements.

 

Miklos Szantho: Hungary Has Dozens of Nobel Laureates and at Least Another Thousand Years in Store

In his opening remarks Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, emphasized: “On August 19, the exhibition connects the greatness of Hungarian scientists with that of our state-founding king with perfect timing. The foreign careers of many of our Nobel laureates best illustrate the success of the Hungarian nation, which knows no borders or obstacles."

Thank God, most of our national heroes made their contributions, conducted research, or fought for their homeland here at home, but for many, emigration was the only path available. This typically occurred whenever an empire tried to swallow us, yet our scholars’ achievements often had the opposite effect—fortunately, more often successfully than not. And what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger,

– Miklos Szantho emphasized.

He also recalled that one of our Nobel laureates, Imre Kertesz, was right when he said that the Hungarian people acquired immense knowledge at the cost of immense suffering.

Imagine how much scientific and political success we could have achieved if our history had been defined not by suffering but by peace and security,” the director general said.

Precisely because our past is marked by heroes, often war heroes, or scientists fleeing war, we can appreciate a life without war. Today, we again long for peace and security, and we know our American friends stand with us in this,

– Mr. Szantho highlighted.

Mr. Szantho believes that when the balance between faith and science is upset in the world, the result is tragedy — one that both suffer equally.

Szánthó Miklós az Alapjogokért Központ igazgatója 
Miklos Szánthó, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights. Photo: Zoltan Havran

In his speech, the director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights quoted Colonel Ferenc Koszorus, savior of the Hungarian Jewry in 1944, who wrote in his memoirs: “The source of troubles is found where and when the denial of God was dared to be spoken. Troubles became corruption and humanity’s rush toward ruin when the denial of God was institutionalized."

Unfortunately, even today there are those who disguise evil as good, communicate boastfulness as a plan, retroactively explain lies as truth, and whom one cannot accuse of treason only because nothing other than their surnames indicate that Hungary is their homeland,

– the director general underlined.

The director general argued that today, in a post-truth era, a politician or scientist has a duty to uphold truth and serve their homeland. This includes representing the idea that knowledge is a gift from God, that He set borders for nations, that He created men and women, and that peace is a good.

 

If we follow this path, looking simultaneously at our kings and our Martians — Saint Stephen and Katalin Kariko — then not just will the homeland, but the whole world will be brought to light, and Hungary has dozens of Nobel laureates and at least another thousand years in store,

– Mr. Szantho concluded.

 

Balazs Gulyas: Nurturing Talent Is a National Responsibility

Balazs Gulyas, President of the HUN-REN  Hungarian Research Network and curator of the exhibition, emphasized in his opening speech that the exceptional Hungarian minds displayed share a common trait: all of them profoundly impacted their surroundings and the world through their work. Mr. Gulyas said that one of the most important aspects of this is that their results not only expanded the boundaries of science but also created opportunities for economic, social, and cultural enrichment.

They developed new technologies, life-saving medical procedures, inventions that make everyday life easier, while offering new ways of thinking to understand the world. Their work went beyond the strict boundaries of science during their lifetimes and continues to impact many areas of life,

– the president of HUN-REN said.

Gulyás Balázs, a HUN-REN Magyar Kutatási Hálózat elnöke beszédet mond a kiállítás megnyitóján
Balazs Gulyas, President of the HUN-REN Hungarian Research Network, delivers a speech at the exhibition opening. Photo: Zoltan Havran

According to Mr. Gulyas, the Carpathian Basin has always been a cradle of exceptional talents, especially in science and the arts.

“Historical examples and our national values reinforce that we still possess the intellectual reserves that drove our predecessors to achieve world-class results,” he said. 

We are convinced that the successes of the future can draw strength from the examples of the past, and the life paths displayed here can serve as a compass for all of us. It reminds us that nurturing talent and providing the conditions for research is the responsibility of a nation, of a country,

– Mr. Gulyas emphasized. 

 

Robert Palladino: It's the Best of the United States and Hungary

Robert Palladino, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Hungary, also spoke at the exhibition opening. The diplomat stressed that it is an honor to represent the United States and the Trump administration at this exhibition.

The "Martians – Hungarian Scientists and Nobel Laureates" exhibition is more than a tribute to Hungary’s past. It is proof of how Hungarian genius combined with American opportunities has changed the world. The “Martians” were Hungarians whose talent was so exceptional that people joked they must have come from Mars. But they could best utilize their genius in the United States, the Chargé emphasized.

John von Neumann, the father of computing; Ede Teller, who transformed modern physics; and Eugene Wigner, whose Nobel-winning work in quantum mechanics helped secure America’s leadership in science — were all such figures. And the legacy continues,

– the chargé d'affairs said.

Robert Palladino, az Amerikai Egyesült Államok magyarországi nagykövetségének ideiglenes ügyvivője beszédet mondd a megnyitón 
Robert Palladino, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Hungary, speaks at the opening. Photo: Zoltan Havran

Mr. Palladino also highlighted that Hungarian contributions, through collaboration with American institutions, laboratories, and innovations, have a global impact.

That is why I am proud to announce today a new partnership between the Hungarian-American Fulbright Commission and HUN-REN,

– he emphasized. 

According to the diplomat, under this cooperation, Hungarian scientists will travel to the U.S., and American researchers will come to Hungary as early as this fall.

This is the best side of America: a nation that welcomes talent, rewards merit, and leads the world in discovery. And this is also the best of Hungary: a country whose scientists perform far above their weight class, and whose achievements resonate across generations,” 

– Mr. Palladino said, reminding tha audience that the "United States will soon celebrate 250 years, and we must remember that our strength comes not only from history but also from forward-looking partnerships.”

Our paper asked the current chargé d'affairs about how he sees future cooperation.

“The United States and Hungary are experiencing a rebirth thanks to the close relationship between Donald Trump and Viktor Orban. Because of this, there are many areas where the two countries are aligned and have shared interests. Trade and economic cooperation are such examples, but importantly, we also see alignment in values. There are many values both nations highly regard. We share a commitment to sovereignty, the protection of families, the importance of defending borders, and, of course, support for peace. There is a social and cultural dimension to this—as exemplified by this exhibition—and here too, we can see a rebirth. Today, we also announced a research collaboration. Donald Trump and the American people highly value Hungary and the Hungarian people, so I am optimistic that cultural cooperation will gain new momentum. We are already working on this, especially since a direct flight has recently started from Budapest to the United States. This is a key step in bringing our peoples closer together.”

 

The Martians– Hungarian Scientists and Nobel Laureates traveling exhibition can be viewed at Budapest's Vörösmarty Square. Plans call for the installation to later travel from Budapest to major European cities and the United States.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

