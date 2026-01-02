PM Orban’s Plan Works: Hungarians’ Zest for Life Returns

– How will Hungarian families be affected in their daily lives by the government’s measures coming into force on January 1, including tax exemptions for mothers under 40 with two children, full income tax exemptions for mothers under 30 with one child, and the second phase of doubling the family tax allowance?

– These are significant new steps in the family tax-reduction program. When a mother no longer has to pay the 15 percent personal income tax, her net salary rises by 22.5 percent. For example, a mother earning a gross 600,000 forints will take home 490,000 forints instead of 400,000, giving the family a real boost in income. In addition, doubling the family tax allowance means that a family with three children keeps an extra 198,000 forints, a two-child family 80,000 forints, and a single-child family 20,000 forints per month. The income tax exemption starting January 1 will affect roughly 500,000 Hungarian mothers, helping ensure they are not financially penalized for raising children.

The goal of supporting Hungarian families is to make childbearing and parenting advantageous (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

– Where do these concessions fit within the scope of Hungary’s pro-family measures?

– The family tax system in place since 2011 rests on three pillars: the flat-rate personal income tax, family tax allowances that can also be applied to social security contributions, and personal income tax exemptions. Together, these measures strengthen the financial position of Hungarian families who earn their living through work,

reflecting one of the core goals of Hungary’s family support system: to ensure that having and raising children is not a financial burden, but a financial advantage.

It’s also important that the system focuses primarily on mothers, who typically step out of the workforce for extended periods after childbirth. The goal is that they feel supported, not penalized, when trying to balance between work and parenting.