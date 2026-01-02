War Hype Could Become a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy – Europe Has Taken a Dangerous Path

He stressed that it matters whether the 3.5% target is reached over ten years or sooner. Some want to move faster, but the resources may not be available.

He highlighted that Mr. Rutte and other European leaders often present this as if there was a sharp, and immediate Russian threat, which raises concerns.

Mr. Siklosi pointed out that Russia has not been able to defeat Ukraine, a country of roughly 30 million people, whereas NATO counts 850 million people overall and its economic power far exceeds Russia’s.

Consequently, Moscow would not face an easy task against NATO, and the Russians are fully aware of this, making an attempt unlikely,

– he said. He added that current military technology clearly favors defenders over attackers, which helps explain how Ukraine has been able to resist Russia with comparatively limited resources. In his view, the situation is far from as dire as some portray it.

Responding to a question on Europe’s current defense readiness and critical gaps, Mr. Siklosi said that Europe’s capabilities are far from sufficient. He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between Europe as a whole and the European Union; it is more accurate to think in terms of NATO’s European component. He noted that