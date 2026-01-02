War Hype Could Become a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy – Europe Has Taken a Dangerous Path

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Peter Siklosi assessed Mark Rutte's comments on the Russian military threat, Europe’s defense readiness, and the risks arising from war-toned statements made by political leaders.
Mr. Siklosi judged NATO Secretary-General’s intent as twofold: first, to draw attention to a potential threat, and second, to ensure that NATO’s commitment of 3.5% plus 1.5%—a total of 5% of GDP—agreed at last July’s summit, is not just a promise. He added that Rutte’s goal is for European allies to take this seriously and translate it into concrete military capabilities: buying weapons, developing the defense industry. Rutte underlined this by emphasizing that Russia represents a real threat.
According to the expert, Europe must both honor what allies in The Hague have agreed to and take into account that fact that all this must be paid for... which is a question of economic capacit.
