Last Year Brought a Breakthrough Few Had Anticipated: Hungary Was Right Again

In its World Energy Outlook 2025, published in November, the International Energy Agency projects a substantial increase in electricity generation from nuclear power plants over the coming decades in all three of its outlined scenarios, alongside renewable energy sources, Zsolt Harfas, an engineer and nuclear energy expert, told our newspaper. He described the developments as part of an ongoing global nuclear renaissance, as more and more countries are recognizing that nuclear power plants are also necessary to meet rising electricity demand.

Today, the question is no longer whether nuclear power plants are needed — the numbers clearly show that they are. Photo: AFP

Among the most notable developments is the fact that, both globally and across Europe, a growing number of countries have announced large-scale plans to expand nuclear energy. Having abandoned its earlier anti-nuclear stance, Sweden is now planning to build several new large-capacity reactors and/or small modular reactors, while also considering extending the operating lifetimes of its existing plants. From a strategic standpoint, nuclear energy has effectively “returned” in Sweden and has been elevated to a central pillar of the country’s national energy strategy. Facing similar challenges, Serbia is also moving toward establishing new domestic nuclear capacity. This year marked “year zero” for nuclear energy in Serbia: the political and legal decision to open the door to nuclear power has been made, and consultations with potential suppliers are already underway.

For Italy, the past year marked the “rehabilitation” of nuclear energy: a previously dismissive stance gave way to a pragmatic, technology-driven approach. While no concrete nuclear construction projects have yet been launched, the year clearly signaled that, after a long hiatus, Italy is once again willing to consider nuclear power as a potential component of its future energy mix, the expert emphasized.

In Denmark, this year was not about the return of nuclear energy, but rather about dismantling taboos. While the country continues to base its energy policy primarily on renewable sources, nuclear energy has, for the first time, entered the realm of legitimate, government-level professional consideration. The key question in the coming years will be whether this more open approach leads to legislative changes and concrete programs, or whether nuclear energy remains merely a strategic option in long-term energy policy thinking. As an interesting side note, compared with its previous ban, even Australia is no longer unequivocally opposed to nuclear power.