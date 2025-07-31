Sharren Haskel: Mainstream Media Completely Distorts the Reality About Israel + Video

Antonio Guterres knows that. They know they're failing the mission. But in order to try and force Israel to surrender, to put more pressure on Israel, they decided not to compromise an organization that is rotten to the core and is controlled by Hamas. Hamas is controlling the population and has pocketed millions of dollars since the beginning of the war through the aid that is shuffling in, through them. And the United Nations just turns a blind eye.

So the responsibility for the humanitarian crisis is on Hamas and the United Nations.

We have facilitated a route for the goods to come in. Moreover, the Americans facilitated a second channel of distribution through the Gaza Humanitarian Fund, where they actually give humanitarian aid, for free, to the Palestinian population. The Palestinians don't need to buy it, like they do from Hamas, in the markets. But unfortunately, the situation is not surprising, given that the United Nations – as an institution – has turned completely political and lost its moral compass, thereby causing serious damage.

You say Gaza's future must include reconstruction. But instead of the infrastructural and physical aspect of this reconstruction, you put the emphasis on education. You briefly mentioned the Abraham Accords, how it eliminated all antisemitic content and emphasized peace between Israel and its neighbors. You say the main conversation must be about how to deradicalize a population that's been indoctrinated for decades. So what are some concrete steps that Israel is taking to this end?

So first of all, we need to have a serious conversation about what future we want to hold. Because what you see right now in the Middle East is not a territorial dispute. This is not a territorial war, but a religious and cultural conflict. And territory is not going to resolve it. We tried a territorial solution in 2005 when Israel completely withdrew from the Gaza Strip, we eliminated all Jewish towns and villages. We gave the Palestinians autonomy, because the international community was so convinced that they need to apply a territorial solution, but it blew up in our faces and the international community disappeared with all its promises of security. And since then, we've been paying the price. And the entire Palestinian population has been radicalized by a terrorist organization, Hamas, through UNWRA - a United Nations organization that sponsors a radical deal with a jihadist education system.

What we need to do, or what the international community needs to do, is to have a conversation about education.

The Abraham Accords are incredible in what they were able to build, not just from an economical perspective, but from an educational perspective. Many of the countries involved have completely reformed their education system to take out antisemitic content, and put in content that talks about the Second World War, about the peace agreement with Egypt, about the peace agreement with Jordan, so that the next generation of children are being raised on this idea that peace and stability are an actual possibility, for the Arab and Jews. And that's what we need to have the conversation about, that the jihadist education system in the Palestinian territories needs to be changed into an education system that speaks about coexistence. And then maybe there'll be a new generation that will accept that.

As much as the key word in Israel's region is deradicalization, perhaps when it comes to uncontrolled mass migration towards Europe, the key word is integration. In 2015, Prime Minister Orban's conservative government erected a solid border fence and said a resounding no to mass illegal migration. Just a week ago at Baile Tusnad, in Romania, the Hungarian prime minister said: in 10 years, the Hungarian prime minister's job is going to be not just to protect the country's southern borders, but also to protect its western borders from immigration from within the EU. So can Western Europe integrate its predominantly Muslim migrant population without mass expulsions and stricter border protection, or the parallel societies, no-go zones, and antisemitism are just here to stay?

So Europe’s immigration program is a suicidal program. It completely changed and is destroying the European culture, the European traditions, the European aspect. Look at what's happening in France. There's no place for Jews in France anymore. Personally, I think it's too late. I wrote an article to a French newspaper saying, the Jewish people are going to be fine. They have a home.They have a shelter they can always run to during persecution. But I'm really concerned about the French people. Where will they go?

I think that the policy followed by the Hungarian government actually saved your values, your traditions, and your culture.

Look at what's happening around you! You see the infiltration of Iran, of Hezbollah, of ISIS in so many European countries. Terrorist groups are collaborating with criminal organizations, whether it's in Sweden or in Belgium. Those governments know about this. They now need to fight a serious problem that they’ve imported from the Middle East. If you don't have a proper assimilation program, and trust me, we know about it, as we've accepted Jewish communities from everywhere around the world, from Latin America, Ethiopia, Africa, Australia, Europe, everywhere, Thailand, India. This assimilation program talks about the language and the culture, and several of its aspects, but there's none of that in Europe. No one's talking about it. Instead there's mass immigration, and immigrants are importing radical ideas, ideology, and problems from the Middle East into Europe.

And lastly, the Hungarian government has a proclaimed zero-tolerance policy against all forms of antisemitism. Authorities just recently banned an Irish hip-hop band called Kneecap because they were promoting anti-Semitic content. When the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against your prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Orban's government withdrew from the ICC and instead decided to honor Mr. Netanyahu's visit here in Budapest, at the beginning of April. In short: the relations are good. What do you think are the most important pillars of this cooperation between the two countries, and are there perhaps any Hungarian government policy elements that you think other countries should also consider?

First of all, we thank the Hungarian government for stopping a band like Kneecap, which is a clearly antisemitic band. But you need to understand that it's not just a racist band. This is a band whose members are being investigated in their own country for promoting a terrorist organization, for waving the flag of Hezbollah, which is officially listed as a terrorist organization. So these are full-on terrorist supporters. Think about it! On the 7th of October, the 8th of October, before Israel even set foot in Gaza, you already saw demonstrations, whether it was in London, Paris, New York or Australia. But what were these protesters demanding? A ceasefire in a war that hadn't even started? Or the distribution of humanitarian aid? No! They were celebrating the massacre of October 7!

In Sydney, on the steps of the Opera House, they were chanting: "Gas the Jews!” That1s what bands like Kneecap are actually promoting.

But the Jews are just a symptom. If you look back on the lyrics and rhetoric… and there was another rap group in one of the festivals, also chanting death chants and things like that… so before they were promoting racism and hatred towards the Jews, they promoted hatred towards Western democracies like the UK and other countries, chanting "death to the police!”

You in Europe have a major problem of a fashionable movement, an anti-Western democracy movement that has become very fashionable, and it’s spreading hatred of your own European culture. It teaches people to hate that culture, and to hate those people. And that's a great concern because they are collaborating with radical jihadists. They're not afraid of waving their flags and to use murder, death and the most horrifying forms of terrorism and to try and turn them into legitimate actions. So, this is not just Israel's or the Jewish community's problem. This is a European problem that must be addressed as well. And I'm greatly concerned about it.