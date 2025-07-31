fizetésemelésNavracsics Tiborfizetés
Government Announces Another Pay Raise + Video

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 07. 31. 13:18
Illustration (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)
The government decided at its Wednesday meeting that, as of September 1, salaries will increase by 15% for all government officials working in regional public administration, Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development Tibor Navracsics announced on his social media page. According to the minister, the pay raise will apply to employees working in county government offices, district offices, and, naturally, government service centers known as "kormanyablakok" (government windows).

Mándok, 2025. július 22. Navracsics Tibor közigazgatási és területfejlesztési miniszter beszédet mond a mándoki kormányablak átadási ünnepségén 2025. július 22-én. MTI/Balázs Attila
Tibor Navracsics, Minister of Public Administration and Regional Development (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)

Following the earlier adjustments in the municipal sector — for mayors and municipal officials — we are finally beginning to address the salaries of government officials as well,

he emphasized.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/Attila Balazs)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

