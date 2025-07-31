Peter Szijjarto Explains What Hungarians’ Role Should Be Regarding the War

One of the questions from a follower was: "Why does the country that was attacked have to surrender—shouldn't it be the aggressor that gives in?" In response to this question, Peter Szijjarto emphasized:

I believe one thing is most important for us: to stay out of the war and to protect Hungarian people from the war. This is not our war, and we must not allow ourselves to be pushed into it. For us, Hungary is first, and Hungary's security is the top priority.

Responding to another follower's question of whether Hungary is financing the war by buying energy from Putin, the minister replied: