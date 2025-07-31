politikaTikTokSzijjártó Péter
Peter Szijjarto Explains What Hungarians’ Role Should Be Regarding the War

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted a Q&A video on his TikTok account. In the video, the minister reads user questions from his phone and answers them. Among other topics, he shares his views on Hungary’s stance regarding the war and the role of Russian energy sources.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 31. 14:52
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
In his latest TikTok Q&A video, Peter Szijjarto responds to current questions, making it clear that Hungary's goal remains to stay out of the war and to preserve peace.

One of the questions from a follower was: "Why does the country that was attacked have to surrender—shouldn't it be the aggressor that gives in?" In response to this question, Peter Szijjarto emphasized:

I believe one thing is most important for us: to stay out of the war and to protect Hungarian people from the war. This is not our war, and we must not allow ourselves to be pushed into it. For us, Hungary is first, and Hungary's security is the top priority.

Responding to another follower's question of whether Hungary is financing the war by buying energy from Putin, the minister replied:

No, what we are doing is ensuring that Hungarian people and Hungarian families pay the lowest household utility costs in Europe. I don’t see any reason why we should give up Russian energy sources and thereby double, triple, or quadruple families' utility bills.

@szijjarto.peter 🇭🇺🇭🇺❤️ #szijjartotiktok #fyp #magyartiktok #kerdezzfelelek #fidesz ♬ eredeti hang - Szijjártó Péter

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)

