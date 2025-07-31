In his latest TikTok Q&A video, Peter Szijjarto responds to current questions, making it clear that Hungary's goal remains to stay out of the war and to preserve peace.
Peter Szijjarto Explains What Hungarians’ Role Should Be Regarding the War
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto posted a Q&A video on his TikTok account. In the video, the minister reads user questions from his phone and answers them. Among other topics, he shares his views on Hungary’s stance regarding the war and the role of Russian energy sources.
One of the questions from a follower was: "Why does the country that was attacked have to surrender—shouldn't it be the aggressor that gives in?" In response to this question, Peter Szijjarto emphasized:
I believe one thing is most important for us: to stay out of the war and to protect Hungarian people from the war. This is not our war, and we must not allow ourselves to be pushed into it. For us, Hungary is first, and Hungary's security is the top priority.
Responding to another follower's question of whether Hungary is financing the war by buying energy from Putin, the minister replied:
No, what we are doing is ensuring that Hungarian people and Hungarian families pay the lowest household utility costs in Europe. I don’t see any reason why we should give up Russian energy sources and thereby double, triple, or quadruple families' utility bills.
További IN ENGLISH híreink
Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Government Announces Another Pay Raise + Video
Starting September 1, Hungarian government officials working in regional public administration can expect higher salaries.
Levente Magyar: Nuclear Cooperation Is a Key New Area in Hungary–U.S. Relations
Hungary–U.S. relations are progressing excellently.
PM Orban: Public Sector Workers to Receive 1M HUF/Year in Housing Support + Video
This new form of support can be combined with the "Home Start" loan.
Mate Kocsis: Peter Magyar at the Helm Would Bring Back SZDSZ Era + Video
The second episode of the Fighters' Hour podcast with Balazs Nemeth went live.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Government Announces Another Pay Raise + Video
Starting September 1, Hungarian government officials working in regional public administration can expect higher salaries.
Levente Magyar: Nuclear Cooperation Is a Key New Area in Hungary–U.S. Relations
Hungary–U.S. relations are progressing excellently.
PM Orban: Public Sector Workers to Receive 1M HUF/Year in Housing Support + Video
This new form of support can be combined with the "Home Start" loan.
Mate Kocsis: Peter Magyar at the Helm Would Bring Back SZDSZ Era + Video
The second episode of the Fighters' Hour podcast with Balazs Nemeth went live.