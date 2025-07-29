During the program, the host mentioned that Poland’s highest-circulation daily recently claimed that Viktor Orban is about to lose, citing statistics that the average Hungarian is now poorer than the average Romanian — or even the average Russian.

All I can say is this: we’ve often competed with Poland for major investments, and international investors have chosen us, not Poland,

– he said. He pointed out that at the Tusvanyos (Baile Tusnad, Romania) summer university, Prime Minister Orban met with his Romanian counterpart — Romania’s 24th prime minister since Mr. Orban first took office. “Romania has had to implement austerity measures: they’ve frozen pensions and public sector wages, raised VAT, introduced layoffs, and increased excise duties on fuel, alcohol, and tobacco. Things are seriously off track, and now we’re seeing protests and growing public dissatisfaction, he said. Mr. Szijjarto emphasized:

This is bad news for us, because Romania’s stability and economic growth are key for Hungary. Romania is the second largest export market for the Hungarian economy. Few people know this — and even fewer still believe it — but after Germany, Romania exports the most to Hungray. That’s one. And two: we also care because of the Hungarian communities living there. We want Hungarians in Transylvania and the Szeklerland to live decent. good-quality lives well.

The better Central European countries perform, the better it is for us, don’t you think?” he asked. “Since PM Orban’s meeting with the Romanian prime minister, I’ve also hosted Romania’s deputy prime minister, Barna Tanczos, who is of Hungarian descent. We discussed the current situation, which is undoubtedly difficult. But again, we want Romania to do well. That’s why close cooperation between the two prime ministers is essential.

The program also featured responses to viewer comments. One viewer noted that popular singer Majka reportedly received little support from the government during COVID and asked: could this be why he switched sides politically?

I don’t know how much or from where the artist received support,

– Mr. Szijjarto said, but added that the artistic community did receive aid during the pandemic, as restrictions had been imposed. He said:

We tried to help everyone during the pandemic... which resulted in more people being employed in Hungary after COVID than before — and that’s a sentence worth repeating.

Regarding Majka personally, Mr. Szijjarto said:

I’m honestly a bit disappointed in how things have turned out. I believe I’ve always been fair with him, as has our political community,

– and when someone receives help during tough times, it’s not appropriate to turn around and behave like this. But people are different — we see, and think about the world in different ways.

A question also came up about the luxury villa of Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

I know where that villa is... and yes, it’s a big disappointment for me. Because he was one of us.

He received a big appointment during our time in government, and now he speaks this way about us. On a human level, I just can’t process it - he said.

Regarding Peter Magyar, Mr. Szijjarto said it was strange that someone who for years ran a state-owned company, applauded the prime minister his annual addresses, attended Tusnadfurdo to hear Mr. Orban speak, and even applied for well-paying government jobs through Lorinc Meszaros would now suddenly turn against the government.

So all this was great for years... he told everyone how fantastic the situation was, how great the government was doing, how amazing the results were... And then, a year later, he says it’s all terrible and must be overthrown. I think that tells you a lot about someone’s character,

– he said.

A recent media report suggested that the bad U.S.–EU trade deal may have been influenced by Ukrainian interests. Some even questioned: Is Ursula von der Leyen being blackmailed over her missing Pfizer SMS messages?

Mr. Szijjarto said it was “an outrageous scandal” that in 2020–21, when the COVID crisis began, vaccines failed to arrive on time in Europe.

We can all remember how healthcare systems were collapsing and people were dying because vaccines didn’t arrive — while Von der Leyen was placing orders via text messages, which later disappeared,

– Mr. Szijjarto declared.

I don’t believe those messages are truly gone. They must exist somewhere. I wouldn’t rule out a scenario that someone had read them and knows what’s in them — and that they possibly even shared this information with the text messages' author, who has since been wiped across the floor not once, but twice: first by the Chinese president, then by the American president - he said.