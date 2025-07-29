Hungary FM: Brussels Has Turned Europe on Its Head

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto appeared as the invited guest in Tuesday's episode of The Fighters' Hour, a new program hosted by Balazs Nemeth and featuring in-depth interviews.
FM Peter Szijjarto responded to recent events in Germany regarding the rise of Islam and also addressed the New York City shooting. He expressed condolences to the victims and noted:
I recall that three or four years ago, during a panel discussion in Kotcse with (Hungary's former President) Katalin Novak and (ex-Justice Minister) Judit Varga, the final question was: if we meet again in five or ten years, what do we want Hungary to look like? What should it be known for? And just then the church bell rang — and I thought: I want that bell to still ring here in Hungary in ten, fifteen, even twenty years
I've been to a Western Balkan country where I exited the foreign ministry at noon on a Friday and heard the voice of an imam, while I myself am Roman Catholic,” he noted.
I respect all religions and their followers, but Hungary is a Christian country with a thousand-year statehood. We are a Christian nation, he added.
In theory, Europe is Christian too, but in recent years Brussels has turned that upside down by letting hundreds of thousands — even millions — of illegal migrants into the European Union. Worse, it even encouraged and invited them to come,
– Mr. Szijjarto emphasized.
Europe Overrun by Migrants
Mr. Szijjarto recalled events from ten years ago, when migrants attacked the Hungarian border fence at Roszke. He described how they laughed into the cameras while illegally crossing the border, in a way that brooks no contradiction, trampling crops and walking through farmers’ land. They demanded aid and refused to cooperate with Hungarian authorities. We now see how that's turned out in Germany — it didn’t work,” he said. He emphasized:
Even ten years ago, we sensed the danger, because the then-German chancellor, as well as Austria's ex-chancellor and several other Western European politicians pressured us to let everyone in. I remember CNN broadcasting live from a bus carrying migrants to Hegyeshalom. The cameraman was on the bus, recording the message that ‘these are all innocent children and mothers.’
According to the foreign minister, when migrants stormed the Roszke border crossing, the media portrayed the Hungarian police as brutal aggressors attacking "peaceful, poor refugees" who were hurling stones from across the Serbian side. “So even then, we were calculating the risk that if we let illegal migrants through, the West would later say: you didn’t register them, so they must go back to you.