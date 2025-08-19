According to Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, it is no coincidence that Hungarian foreign policy had warned months ago about the dangers of Ukraine's EU accession. "Hungary has braced itself for this move from Brussels with the Voks 2025 referendum, and once again it became clear that, despite the Hungarian opposition’s attempts to deflect, dodge, and obscure the issue, the danger of Ukraine's accession is all too real! And they are doing nothing to prevent it — even thoughh Peter Magyar is Manfred Weber’s favorite subordinate,” he said.

The expert warns: with Ukraine’s admission, Brussels could drag the EU into war, and social tensions could dangerously escalate (Photo: AFP)

Legally, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would be difficult to implement, and the expert also recalled:

Unfortunately, in recent years we have learned that Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission, quite simply, disregards the EU’s internal legal order, if that's what the political will demands.

And this is why, according to the expert, it is so alarming that political intent may override the legal obstacles.