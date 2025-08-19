Rendkívüli

Brussels Is Risking the Disintegration of the EU

Ukraine’s admission to the European Union would be the only way for the European elite to avoid admitting total failure, geopolitical analyst Zoltan Koskovics pointed out. According to Mr. Koskovics, Brussels may try to push the process through threats and blackmail, but this would have grave economic, social, and security consequences for the people of Europe.

Wiedermann Béla
2025. 08. 19. 13:57
Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
According to Zoltan Koskovics, geopolitical analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, it is no coincidence that Hungarian foreign policy had warned months ago about the dangers of Ukraine's EU accession. "Hungary has braced itself for this move from Brussels with the Voks 2025 referendum, and once again it became clear that, despite the Hungarian opposition’s attempts to deflect, dodge, and obscure the issue, the danger of Ukraine's accession is all too real! And they are doing nothing to prevent it — even thoughh Peter Magyar is Manfred Weber’s favorite subordinate,” he said.

The expert warns: with Ukraine’s admission, Brussels could drag the EU into war, and social tensions could dangerously escalate (Photo: AFP)

Legally, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would be difficult to implement, and the expert also recalled:

Unfortunately, in recent years we have learned that Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission, quite simply, disregards the EU’s internal legal order, if that's what the political will demands.

And this is why, according to the expert, it is so alarming that political intent may override the legal obstacles.

Brussels would force its will through threats

The expert believes that the process would in no way be compatible with EU rules, or with the member states’ right of veto.

They could only achieve their goal through threats and blackmail, and let’s not think for a moment that this would stop them,

– he said. He believes that if Brussels, Moscow, and Washington all stand behind Ukraine’s accession at the same time, it will be very difficult to prevent. The Hungarian government did receive a strong mandate via the Voks 2025 referendum, but Mr. Koskovics said even so, resisting the pressure will be extremely difficult. There is some hope, however, since even at the fastest pace the process could only be completed by 2029, and several decisive elections will take place in Europe before then. He said the task is to form a defensive coalition, which could, for example, be strengthened by a right-wing turnaround in France. Mr. Koskovics believes Ukraine’s admission carries a serious security risk.

If fighting renews, it would automatically drag the EU into war,

– he warned. Although the common defense mechanism places the decision in the hands of the member states, he believes the situation would still be extremely dangerous.

Several member states — including Hungary — would certainly stay out of an armed conflict, but the situation would still be terribly dangerous. Moreover, such a scenario would clearly threaten the EU with disintegration. We must not let it come to this,

– he said.

Severe burdens would be placed on Europe

The economic consequences of Ukraine’s EU accession would also be unpredictable.

„With Ukraine in the EU, the current Common Agricultural Policy and cohesion funds would serve only Ukraine's economic interests, at everyone else’s expense and to their detriment,

– the analyst emphasized. Markets would be flooded with cheap Ukrainian agricultural products of uncontrolled quality, and that would drive millions of European farmers into bankruptcy — including here, in Central Europe. According to Mr. Koskovics, the heaviest blow would strike farmers in Southern and Western Europe, whose situation is already far from enviable. For them, Ukraine’s accession would amount to an economic death sentence, and they would surely not let that pass without protest.

Social tensions would suddenly escalate, and violent demonstrations would have to be expected,

– he added. The expert also warned that after the war, the notorious Ukrainian mafia will gain new strength.

The lesson of many wars is that former soldiers who have endured brutal trauma find it very difficult to reintegrate into peaceful, civilian society. Many turn to crime — and we have no reason to assume that things would be different in Ukraine.

This, he said, would be especially dangerous, since in the '90s the Ukrainian mafia had already posed serious problems for the Hungarian police.

Just imagine if all this was happening inside the EU, with Ukrainians free to operate from Portugal to the Baltics,

– he said.

Brussels’ political game

Mr. Koskovics believes that the accession plan is, at its core, driven by Ursula von der Leyen’s political interests.

The fact that Ursula von der Leyen’s mandate expires in 2029, and that she is planning Ukraine’s accession precisely for that year, tells you everything you need to know about this matter,

– he said. He added: 

The European liberal-technocratic elite never wanted peace, and they still don't want it. If they could, they would sabotage every outcome of the Alaska peace summit. Defeat can at best be delayed, but not avoided.

According to Mr. Koskovics, their only plan for peacetime is to admit Ukraine into the EU. But this would not bring about peace — it would mean triggering yet another crisis for the people of Europe.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

