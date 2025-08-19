Fighters’ Hour: “The National Holiday Cannot Be a Red Rag!”

– “There is only one way forward, and it is what the Hungarian prime minister has been saying for three years now: you have to sit down and talk,” said Zoltan Kovacs on Tuesday’s Fighters’ Hour, commenting on the Washington meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The state secretary for international communication and relations in the Prime Minister’s Office said Europeans must now shift from a pro-war stance back to the side of peace.

He emphasized that PM Orban has been practically the only leader to consistently stand for peace since the outbreak of the war.

According to the state secretary, with every minute spent in negotiations, we move closer to peace. The sooner world leaders begin dialogue, the greater the chance of a peace agreement, he noted.

Smear campaign against the national holiday

Speaking about the discrediting reports on the August 20 fireworks, Zoltan Kovacs said what we are seeing is part of the political smear campaign that's dominating the opposition’s discourse.

“The left has always hated national holidays,

– he added.

The state secretary pointed out that festivities for St. Stephen’s Day have been underway since August 16, and that one of the world’s most successful fireworks organizers is preparing the show.

This is Europe’s largest free festival series,

– underlined Mr. Kovacs, adding that Hungarians enjoy and love August 20. He argued that the history of Hungarian statehood is exemplary worldwide in terms of survival and unity, especially considering what Hungary endured in the 20th century. In his view, Hungary’s core identity is rooted in the Christian cultural sphere in which its statehood was formed.

The national holiday cannot be a red rag,

– he added.

Mr. Kovacs said he expects nearly ideal conditions for the fireworks.

Huge interest in the Home Start Program

Regarding the opposition’s fake news about the government's Home Start Program, the state secretary explained that there is enormous interest in the fixed 3 percent loan. He emphasized that the conditions contradict claims that the program would drive up real estate prices.

The left is interested in keeping Hungarians vulnerable,

– he argued.