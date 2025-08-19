Fidesz-KDNPMenczer TamásHarcosok órájaKovács Zoltán
magyar

Fighters’ Hour: “The National Holiday Cannot Be a Red Rag!”

The latest episode of Fighters’ Hour featured guests Zoltan Kovacs and Tamas Menczer, hosted by Balazs Nemeth. The discussion touched on the Washington meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as the prospects for peace. The program also addressed the fake news surrounding the August 20 national holiday, along with Peter Magyar’s political maneuvers.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 19. 15:14
Fighters' Hour (Screenshot/YouTube)
Fighters' Hour (Screenshot/YouTube)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

– “There is only one way forward, and it is what the Hungarian prime minister has been saying for three years now: you have to sit down and talk,” said Zoltan Kovacs on Tuesday’s Fighters’ Hour, commenting on the Washington meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The state secretary for international communication and relations in the Prime Minister’s Office said Europeans must now shift from a pro-war stance back to the side of peace.

He emphasized that PM Orban has been practically the only leader to consistently stand for peace since the outbreak of the war.

According to the state secretary, with every minute spent in negotiations, we move closer to peace. The sooner world leaders begin dialogue, the greater the chance of a peace agreement, he noted.

 

Smear campaign against the national holiday

Speaking about the discrediting reports on the August 20 fireworks, Zoltan Kovacs said what we are seeing is part of the political smear campaign that's dominating the opposition’s discourse.

“The left has always hated national holidays,

– he added.

The state secretary pointed out that festivities for St. Stephen’s Day have been underway since August 16, and that one of the world’s most successful fireworks organizers is preparing the show.

This is Europe’s largest free festival series,

– underlined Mr. Kovacs, adding that Hungarians enjoy and love August 20. He argued that the history of Hungarian statehood is exemplary worldwide in terms of survival and unity, especially considering what Hungary endured in the 20th century. In his view, Hungary’s core identity is rooted in the Christian cultural sphere in which its statehood was formed.

The national holiday cannot be a red rag,

– he added.

Mr. Kovacs said he expects nearly ideal conditions for the fireworks.

 

Huge interest in the Home Start Program

Regarding the opposition’s fake news about the government's Home Start Program, the state secretary explained that there is enormous interest in the fixed 3 percent loan. He emphasized that the conditions contradict claims that the program would drive up real estate prices.

The left is interested in keeping Hungarians vulnerable,

– he argued.

He stressed that those who plan their lives well can use the Home Start loan scheme with confidence. Mr. Kovacs said he is not surprised by the attacks, since the Hungarian opposition’s creed since 2010 has been to reject everything the government does.

 

The failure of European leaders

In the second half of Fighters’ Hour, Tamas Menczer commented on the Trump–Zelensky meeting, saying that European leaders did nothing for peace for three and a half years, and the American president knows these leaders have failed. The Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) communications director noted one certainty, quoting Finnish President Alexander Stubb: in the past two weeks, the world has moved closer to peace than in the past three and a half years. 

Ukraine cannot be a NATO member, but there must be a security system acceptable to everyone,

– he observed.

Mr. Menczer said Brussels leaders would send all funds to Ukraine, while the EU should be directing resources to itself. He reminded viewers that Hungarians do not want Ukraine’s EU membership.

“It is time for European leaders to finally represent the European people,

– he added.

 

The state of the rule of law in Ukraine

Regarding the death of Jozsef Sebestyen, Mr. Menczer said the statement issued by the Ukrainian ombudsman—claiming Sebestyen was not beaten to death—was based on the documents and opinions of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. In Mr. Menczer’s view, what happened is clear: Jozsef Sebestyen was abducted, forcibly conscripted, and beaten to death. He pointed out that it is extremely difficult for Sebestyen’s family to find legal assistance in Ukraine, which he said illustrates the true state of the rule of law there.

“How could a country where a man is beaten to death for refusing to die in a war — and where there is almost no chance of investigating the case — ever become a member of the European Union?

– Mr. Menczer asked, adding that Ukrainians are deeply embedded in Hungary at the journalistic, political, and expert levels.

 

What is at stake in the election

According to Tamas Menczer, the country is best off under Fidesz–KDNP leadership, and he urged those who are not Fidesz voters to reflect on the value of the results achieved.

In times of crisis and serious challenges, who holds the helm does matter. Do we want to entrust the country to the political community led by Viktor Orban, or to a puppet government controlled by Brussels, headed by a clown who has never considered anyone important but himself?

– he asked.

Mr. Menczer argued that Peter Magyar is in a steep decline, that his movement is nothing more than a digital bluff, and that as more people see through it, the clownish behavior continues.

“Peter Magyar sold out his wife and his family just to finally draw attention to himself,

– the Fidesz politician opined.

Cover photo: Fighters’ Hour (Screenshot / YouTube)


 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekFehér Ház

A Fehér Házban

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

A diri behívatta az irodába a rossz és hülye gyerekeket…

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu