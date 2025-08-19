Hatred Pours Out in Tisza Party Groups

Calls for killing and torturing Fidesz members, jokes about killing politicians, and even Holocaust jokes. Violent content is becoming a daily occurrence in Tisza Party groups. While Magyar Peter himself claims he is building a “country of love,” many of his supporters are calling for blood.

Source: Facebook/Tisza Party supporters and regime-changers, join us Source: Facebook/Tisza Party Supporters and regime-changers, join us

Dedicated Tisza Party supporters are posting supposedly funny pictures aimed at degrading pro-government voters as human beings, and in some cases directly encouraging the killing of politicians. These posts remain accessible days after publication in a pro-Tisza Party group that counts more than 16,000 members.

In other words, it is evident that the group’s moderators are not particularly troubled by the fact that they are facilitating hate crimes.

Reactions also reveal that Tisza supporters are not condemning such hate-driven content but instead find it amusing. No one raised objections to the violent material in the posts.

Source: Facebook/Tisza Party supporters and regime-changers, join us

In the group called "Tisza Party supporters and regime-changers, join us", one can also find a picture where a committed supporter of Magyar Peter makes jokes about the Holocaust—similar to images that surfaced yesterday.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, in another community with over 20,000 members, a supporter of Mr. magyar equated the systematic slaughter of Jews with the heat endured by passengers on a suburban train line.

I swear I understand the Jews! More than 50 degrees in a train carriage! No toilets, no waiting rooms along the whole line. And the platform guards are just for show,

– wrote a loyal sympathizer in a Facebook group called "Tisza Party and Magyar Peter Supporters". In his oddly spelled post, he also made light of buses catching fire.

A supporter of Magyar Peter joked about the Holocaust (Source: Facebook)

According to his badge, the man is an active participant in the group’s daily life.

His social media page shows that he is a devoted backer of the Tisza Party, sometimes posting several times a day with content promoting the party, its supporters, and its events. According to his own photos, Mr. Csaba K. has also attended protests organized by Magyar Peter.