Tisza PártszimpatizánsholokausztMagyar Péter
magyar

Hatred Pours Out in Tisza Party Groups

On newly surfaced images, supporters of the Tisza Party are joking about killing politicians and mocking the mental health of pro-government voters.

Gábor Márton
2025. 08. 19. 11:14
Magyar Peter at the Tisza Party’s failed event in Transylvania (Source: Facebook)
Magyar Peter at the Tisza Party’s failed event in Transylvania (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Calls for killing and torturing Fidesz members, jokes about killing politicians, and even Holocaust jokes. Violent content is becoming a daily occurrence in Tisza Party groups. While Magyar Peter himself claims he is building a “country of love,” many of his supporters are calling for blood.

Source: Facebook/Tisza Party supporters and regime-changers, join us 
Source: Facebook/Tisza Party Supporters and regime-changers, join us 

Dedicated Tisza Party supporters are posting supposedly funny pictures aimed at degrading pro-government voters as human beings, and in some cases directly encouraging the killing of politicians. These posts remain accessible days after publication in a pro-Tisza Party group that counts more than 16,000 members.

In other words, it is evident that the group’s moderators are not particularly troubled by the fact that they are facilitating hate crimes.

Reactions also reveal that Tisza supporters are not condemning such hate-driven content but instead find it amusing. No one raised objections to the violent material in the posts.

Source: Facebook/Tisza Party supporters and regime-changers, join us 

In the group called "Tisza Party supporters and regime-changers, join us", one can also find a picture where a committed supporter of Magyar Peter makes jokes about the Holocaust—similar to images that surfaced yesterday.

As Magyar Nemzet highlighted earlier, in another community with over 20,000 members, a supporter of Mr. magyar equated the systematic slaughter of Jews with the heat endured by passengers on a suburban train line.

I swear I understand the Jews! More than 50 degrees in a train carriage! No toilets, no waiting rooms along the whole line. And the platform guards are just for show,

– wrote a loyal sympathizer in a Facebook group called "Tisza Party and Magyar Peter Supporters". In his oddly spelled post, he also made light of buses catching fire.

A supporter of Magyar Peter joked about the Holocaust (Source: Facebook)

According to his badge, the man is an active participant in the group’s daily life.

His social media page shows that he is a devoted backer of the Tisza Party, sometimes posting several times a day with content promoting the party, its supporters, and its events. According to his own photos, Mr. Csaba K. has also attended protests organized by Magyar Peter.

We submitted questions to the Tisza Party press office regarding the matter. In its response, the organization stressed that the group has nothing to do with the Tisza Party, despite its name—Tisza Party and Magyar Peter Supporters. The party also admitted, however, that it regularly monitors what kind of content appears in the group in question.

This was not the first case

This is not the first time that Tisza Party supporters have expressed extreme views about a social group. Recently, in the same group called Tisza Party and Magyar Peter Supporters, one member asked:

Do you support torturing and executing Fidesz members after the 2026 elections?

The question, posted by a woman who supports Mr. Magyar, makes clear that she would consider it right for a potential Tisza government to systematically exterminate pro-government voters using methods reminiscent of the darkest periods in history.

A post suggesting the torture of Fidesz members (Source: Facebook)

The post, which was deleted by the group administrators not long after being published, was clearly welcomed enthusiastically by several members.

In recent times, public discourse has become increasingly extreme. While Mr. Peter regularly presents the Tisza Party as the party of peace and freedom, he incites his own voters against the governing parties and their supporters. This was also the case recently at the Kiskoros stop on his national tour, where the politician first threatened in Russian, then attacked the family of Hír TV's reporter.

Cover photo: Magyar Peter at the Tisza Party’s failed event in Transylvania (Source: Facebook)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojeleksaria

Te csak saríázzál, boldog Ausztria!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Ha a bécsi iskoláskorú gyerekek hetven százaléka nem beszél németül, akkor mi a baj az iszlám törvénykezéssel, ugye?

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu